Seoul prosecutors urge reform

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Amid plans for sweeping prosecution reform, newly appointed chief prosecutors in Seoul have all voiced the need for self-reflection.



They said the prosecution must acknowledge past wrongdoings and emphasized that they must change to regain public trust.



Here’s legal affairs correspondent Baek In-seong.



[Report]



The strongest and most direct call for reform came from Lim Eun-jung, the newly appointed Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office.



A known internal critic and advocate of reform, Lim warned that without change, the prosecution could face near disbandment.



[Lim Eun-jung/Chief Prosecutor, Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office: "If we don’t show that we’ve changed, I believe the prosecution could undergo reforms so drastic, they would resemble a complete dismantling."]



In her inaugural address, she stressed that the prosecution must acknowledge its history of targeted investigations, selective prosecutions, and protecting its own.



She stated that what the public demands is “justice and fairness,” and emphasized that instead of defending past accomplishments, the prosecution must demonstrate change.



Jung Jin-woo, the new head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office—the largest in the country—also stressed that the prosecution must correct its wrongdoings from the public's perspective.



He made it clear that the prosecution must not only return to its core mission, but also take honest responsibility for its past.



[Jung Jin-woo/Chief Prosecutor, Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office: "We must honestly reflect on how we have exercised prosecutorial power—especially as that’s what prompted reform in the first place—and correct what was wrong."]



Kim Tae-hoon, the new head of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, also expressed concern, stating in his speech that the most painful reality is the public’s loss of trust in the prosecution as a neutral and fair institution.



These opening remarks from Seoul's new chief prosecutors appear aimed at building internal consensus around the necessity of reform.



However, given the considerable concern and resistance within the prosecution, it may take time to see how widely these calls for change will be embraced.



This is Baek In-seong, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!