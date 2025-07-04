News 9

Seoul prosecutors urge reform

입력 2025.07.04 (23:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Amid plans for sweeping prosecution reform, newly appointed chief prosecutors in Seoul have all voiced the need for self-reflection.

They said the prosecution must acknowledge past wrongdoings and emphasized that they must change to regain public trust.

Here’s legal affairs correspondent Baek In-seong.

[Report]

The strongest and most direct call for reform came from Lim Eun-jung, the newly appointed Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office.

A known internal critic and advocate of reform, Lim warned that without change, the prosecution could face near disbandment.

[Lim Eun-jung/Chief Prosecutor, Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office: "If we don’t show that we’ve changed, I believe the prosecution could undergo reforms so drastic, they would resemble a complete dismantling."]

In her inaugural address, she stressed that the prosecution must acknowledge its history of targeted investigations, selective prosecutions, and protecting its own.

She stated that what the public demands is “justice and fairness,” and emphasized that instead of defending past accomplishments, the prosecution must demonstrate change.

Jung Jin-woo, the new head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office—the largest in the country—also stressed that the prosecution must correct its wrongdoings from the public's perspective.

He made it clear that the prosecution must not only return to its core mission, but also take honest responsibility for its past.

[Jung Jin-woo/Chief Prosecutor, Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office: "We must honestly reflect on how we have exercised prosecutorial power—especially as that’s what prompted reform in the first place—and correct what was wrong."]

Kim Tae-hoon, the new head of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, also expressed concern, stating in his speech that the most painful reality is the public’s loss of trust in the prosecution as a neutral and fair institution.

These opening remarks from Seoul's new chief prosecutors appear aimed at building internal consensus around the necessity of reform.

However, given the considerable concern and resistance within the prosecution, it may take time to see how widely these calls for change will be embraced.

This is Baek In-seong, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Seoul prosecutors urge reform
    • 입력 2025-07-04 23:59:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

Amid plans for sweeping prosecution reform, newly appointed chief prosecutors in Seoul have all voiced the need for self-reflection.

They said the prosecution must acknowledge past wrongdoings and emphasized that they must change to regain public trust.

Here’s legal affairs correspondent Baek In-seong.

[Report]

The strongest and most direct call for reform came from Lim Eun-jung, the newly appointed Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office.

A known internal critic and advocate of reform, Lim warned that without change, the prosecution could face near disbandment.

[Lim Eun-jung/Chief Prosecutor, Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office: "If we don’t show that we’ve changed, I believe the prosecution could undergo reforms so drastic, they would resemble a complete dismantling."]

In her inaugural address, she stressed that the prosecution must acknowledge its history of targeted investigations, selective prosecutions, and protecting its own.

She stated that what the public demands is “justice and fairness,” and emphasized that instead of defending past accomplishments, the prosecution must demonstrate change.

Jung Jin-woo, the new head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office—the largest in the country—also stressed that the prosecution must correct its wrongdoings from the public's perspective.

He made it clear that the prosecution must not only return to its core mission, but also take honest responsibility for its past.

[Jung Jin-woo/Chief Prosecutor, Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office: "We must honestly reflect on how we have exercised prosecutorial power—especially as that’s what prompted reform in the first place—and correct what was wrong."]

Kim Tae-hoon, the new head of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, also expressed concern, stating in his speech that the most painful reality is the public’s loss of trust in the prosecution as a neutral and fair institution.

These opening remarks from Seoul's new chief prosecutors appear aimed at building internal consensus around the necessity of reform.

However, given the considerable concern and resistance within the prosecution, it may take time to see how widely these calls for change will be embraced.

This is Baek In-seong, KBS News.
백인성
백인성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참
‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 <br>꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”

‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”
‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환<br>…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?

‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?
반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·<br>자성…변해야 한다”

반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·자성…변해야 한다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.