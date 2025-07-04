Yoon to attend probe tomorrow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, we have reporter Oh Seung-mok covering the special investigations with us.



Reporter Oh, it has just been reported that the special investigation team is looking into the powers and duties of cabinet members as a whole. Can you explain this in more detail?



[Reporter]



As you saw earlier, the cabinet meeting just before the martial law was convened as soon as the quorum of 11 members was met.



It is rare to find a cabinet meeting that is held immediately with only the minimum number of members present.



Today (July 4), there are cabinet members like Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, who were not even contacted to attend the meeting.



If former President Yoon Suk Yeol only called cabinet members who would not oppose the martial law, it raises the argument that those who were not called, who might oppose it, had their powers undermined.



The special investigation team is strengthening the allegations of 'obstruction of cabinet decisions' against former President Yoon through the summons of cabinet members.



[Anchor]



Yes, ahead of the investigation of former President Yoon tomorrow (July 5), it seems they are preparing diligently.



How do you think the investigation will proceed tomorrow?



[Reporter]



"We have investigated a significant number of military personnel regarding foreign aggression inducement allegations." This was mentioned in today's briefing by the special investigation team.



Foreign aggression inducement allegations can carry the maximum penalty in court, similar to charges of insurrection.



By revealing the investigation status ahead of the second round of questioning, the special investigation team could significantly pressure former President Yoon.



The first round of questioning was interrupted.



Tomorrow, Chief Superintendent Park Chang-hwan will conduct the investigation directly, and since the special investigation team has warned again about the 'obstruction of the investigation' by former President Yoon's lawyers, it is expected that tomorrow's investigation will be conducted more aggressively.



[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the special Investigation into Kim Keon-hee.



Today, they summoned the former CEO of Samboo Construction, correct?



[Reporter]



Yes, the special investigation team handling the Kim Keon-hee case, which has designated the 'Samboo Construction stock manipulation' case as its first case, summoned former CEO Lee Eung-geun today following a search and seizure yesterday (July 3).



Mr. Lee is understood to have overseen the entire company, including the reconstruction project in Ukraine related to the stock manipulation allegations.



The special investigation team has stated that they will conduct investigations of individuals related to the allegations as quickly as possible, so it seems that there will be a series of summons investigations beyond just the former CEO Lee.



[Anchor]



I am also curious about whether Kim Keon-hee will be summoned for questioning and when that might happen. What are your expectations?



[Reporter]



It is still difficult to predict.



In today's briefing, the special investigation team said, "We will decide on the timing of the summons considering various situations."



They mentioned that no notification regarding the summons has been given yet.



During the prosecution's investigation phase, there were several notifications sent to Kim Keon-hee regarding the summons.



It seems that the special investigation team is not in a hurry regarding her summons, but they only stated that they would ensure that various allegations related to her are revealed and handled in a balanced manner as the investigation concludes.



[Anchor]



Yes, thank you, reporter Oh Seung-mok.



