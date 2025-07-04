News 9

Yoon to attend probe tomorrow

입력 2025.07.04 (23:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yes, we have reporter Oh Seung-mok covering the special investigations with us.

Reporter Oh, it has just been reported that the special investigation team is looking into the powers and duties of cabinet members as a whole. Can you explain this in more detail?

[Reporter]

As you saw earlier, the cabinet meeting just before the martial law was convened as soon as the quorum of 11 members was met.

It is rare to find a cabinet meeting that is held immediately with only the minimum number of members present.

Today (July 4), there are cabinet members like Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, who were not even contacted to attend the meeting.

If former President Yoon Suk Yeol only called cabinet members who would not oppose the martial law, it raises the argument that those who were not called, who might oppose it, had their powers undermined.

The special investigation team is strengthening the allegations of 'obstruction of cabinet decisions' against former President Yoon through the summons of cabinet members.

[Anchor]

Yes, ahead of the investigation of former President Yoon tomorrow (July 5), it seems they are preparing diligently.

How do you think the investigation will proceed tomorrow?

[Reporter]

"We have investigated a significant number of military personnel regarding foreign aggression inducement allegations." This was mentioned in today's briefing by the special investigation team.

Foreign aggression inducement allegations can carry the maximum penalty in court, similar to charges of insurrection.

By revealing the investigation status ahead of the second round of questioning, the special investigation team could significantly pressure former President Yoon.

The first round of questioning was interrupted.

Tomorrow, Chief Superintendent Park Chang-hwan will conduct the investigation directly, and since the special investigation team has warned again about the 'obstruction of the investigation' by former President Yoon's lawyers, it is expected that tomorrow's investigation will be conducted more aggressively.

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the special Investigation into Kim Keon-hee.

Today, they summoned the former CEO of Samboo Construction, correct?

[Reporter]

Yes, the special investigation team handling the Kim Keon-hee case, which has designated the 'Samboo Construction stock manipulation' case as its first case, summoned former CEO Lee Eung-geun today following a search and seizure yesterday (July 3).

Mr. Lee is understood to have overseen the entire company, including the reconstruction project in Ukraine related to the stock manipulation allegations.

The special investigation team has stated that they will conduct investigations of individuals related to the allegations as quickly as possible, so it seems that there will be a series of summons investigations beyond just the former CEO Lee.

[Anchor]

I am also curious about whether Kim Keon-hee will be summoned for questioning and when that might happen. What are your expectations?

[Reporter]

It is still difficult to predict.

In today's briefing, the special investigation team said, "We will decide on the timing of the summons considering various situations."

They mentioned that no notification regarding the summons has been given yet.

During the prosecution's investigation phase, there were several notifications sent to Kim Keon-hee regarding the summons.

It seems that the special investigation team is not in a hurry regarding her summons, but they only stated that they would ensure that various allegations related to her are revealed and handled in a balanced manner as the investigation concludes.

[Anchor]

Yes, thank you, reporter Oh Seung-mok.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon to attend probe tomorrow
    • 입력 2025-07-04 23:59:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yes, we have reporter Oh Seung-mok covering the special investigations with us.

Reporter Oh, it has just been reported that the special investigation team is looking into the powers and duties of cabinet members as a whole. Can you explain this in more detail?

[Reporter]

As you saw earlier, the cabinet meeting just before the martial law was convened as soon as the quorum of 11 members was met.

It is rare to find a cabinet meeting that is held immediately with only the minimum number of members present.

Today (July 4), there are cabinet members like Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, who were not even contacted to attend the meeting.

If former President Yoon Suk Yeol only called cabinet members who would not oppose the martial law, it raises the argument that those who were not called, who might oppose it, had their powers undermined.

The special investigation team is strengthening the allegations of 'obstruction of cabinet decisions' against former President Yoon through the summons of cabinet members.

[Anchor]

Yes, ahead of the investigation of former President Yoon tomorrow (July 5), it seems they are preparing diligently.

How do you think the investigation will proceed tomorrow?

[Reporter]

"We have investigated a significant number of military personnel regarding foreign aggression inducement allegations." This was mentioned in today's briefing by the special investigation team.

Foreign aggression inducement allegations can carry the maximum penalty in court, similar to charges of insurrection.

By revealing the investigation status ahead of the second round of questioning, the special investigation team could significantly pressure former President Yoon.

The first round of questioning was interrupted.

Tomorrow, Chief Superintendent Park Chang-hwan will conduct the investigation directly, and since the special investigation team has warned again about the 'obstruction of the investigation' by former President Yoon's lawyers, it is expected that tomorrow's investigation will be conducted more aggressively.

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the special Investigation into Kim Keon-hee.

Today, they summoned the former CEO of Samboo Construction, correct?

[Reporter]

Yes, the special investigation team handling the Kim Keon-hee case, which has designated the 'Samboo Construction stock manipulation' case as its first case, summoned former CEO Lee Eung-geun today following a search and seizure yesterday (July 3).

Mr. Lee is understood to have overseen the entire company, including the reconstruction project in Ukraine related to the stock manipulation allegations.

The special investigation team has stated that they will conduct investigations of individuals related to the allegations as quickly as possible, so it seems that there will be a series of summons investigations beyond just the former CEO Lee.

[Anchor]

I am also curious about whether Kim Keon-hee will be summoned for questioning and when that might happen. What are your expectations?

[Reporter]

It is still difficult to predict.

In today's briefing, the special investigation team said, "We will decide on the timing of the summons considering various situations."

They mentioned that no notification regarding the summons has been given yet.

During the prosecution's investigation phase, there were several notifications sent to Kim Keon-hee regarding the summons.

It seems that the special investigation team is not in a hurry regarding her summons, but they only stated that they would ensure that various allegations related to her are revealed and handled in a balanced manner as the investigation concludes.

[Anchor]

Yes, thank you, reporter Oh Seung-mok.
오승목
오승목 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참
‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 <br>꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”

‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”
‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환<br>…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?

‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?
반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·<br>자성…변해야 한다”

반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·자성…변해야 한다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.