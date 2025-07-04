Kyushu eruption sparks fears

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A series of small earthquakes off the southern coast of Japan’s Kyushu region has sparked widespread speculation about a so-called "July catastrophe."



Now, a powerful volcanic eruption has occurred in the area, sending ash plumes up to 5,000 meters high.



Here’s reporter Kim Yang-soon.



[Report]



Mount Shinmoedake, an inland volcano located on Japan’s southernmost main island of Kyushu, is erupting.



Thick smoke rises from the summit, and ash flows down the slopes of the volcano.



Footage taken from an airplane shows black smoke blanketing the sky around the mountain.



According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, volcanic activity at Mount Shinmoedake began on June 22, and magma eruptions sent plumes of smoke as high as 5,000 meters yesterday.



["Since last Friday, eruptions have continued at Mount Shinmoedake, prompting the Meteorological Agency to issue an alert."]



This is the first eruption at Mount Shinmoedake in seven years.



A village located about six kilometers from the crater was blanketed in volcanic ash, and flights at Kagoshima Airport were canceled.



Experts believe this eruption is linked to the recent increase in seismic activity off the coast of the Tokara Islands in Kyushu.



Since late June, over 1,100 earthquakes—some reaching magnitude 5.5—have struck the Tokara region, heightening residents’ concerns.



Some Japanese social media users have tied these events to a prediction from a manga, fueling fears of an impending "July catastrophe" and a major earthquake.



The Japan Meteorological Agency has reiterated that the “July catastrophe” theory is merely a rumor. However, they have raised the alert level for another volcano in the Kyushu region to Level 2, signaling increased vigilance.



This is Kim Yang-soon, KBS News.



