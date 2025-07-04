News 9

Heat warnings issued 20 days early

[Anchor]

A heat wave warning has been in effect nationwide for the third consecutive day.

The heat wave has started more than 20 days earlier than last year, when we experienced record-breaking temperatures.

Let's take a look at how hot it is across the country with our meteorological specialist, Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

This heat wave began on the 27th of last month.

At that time, the highest perceived temperature of over 33 degrees Celsius was concentrated in the southern regions, but the number of areas under heat wave warnings increased day by day, and now, as you can see, heat wave alerts and advisories have been issued for most parts of the country.

The only places excluded from the heat wave warnings are a few areas such as Pyeongchang and Taebaek in Gangwon Province, Ganghwa Island, and the mountainous regions of Jeju.

It was also extremely hot last year.

The entire country was under heat wave warnings around the same time last year, specifically on July 25.

This year, the heat wave has arrived more than 20 days earlier than last year.

The heat wave will continue into this weekend.

The monsoon in Jeju and the southern regions ended unusually early, and the expected monsoon rain in the central region is also predicted to be minimal.

In most areas, the perceived temperature will rise to around 33 degrees, with some places in the southern regions, eastern Jeju, and Chungcheong exceeding 35 degrees.

Tropical nights will also occur in various locations.

[Noh Yu-jin/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As there are no significant changes in the pressure system, the heat wave will continue into the weekend, so please be particularly cautious about heat-related illnesses."]

The number of heat-related illnesses due to the early heat wave has already exceeded 680, which is 270 more than the same period last year.

With the increase in the use of air conditioning due to the heat, related fires are also surging.

The Fire Agency has issued a 'warning' level for fire risk nationwide.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

김세현
김세현 기자

