Video call saves life

입력 2025.07.04 (23:59)

[Anchor]

In remote island villages where boats are the only connection to the mainland, medical emergencies can be life-threatening.

But recently, residents of one such village managed to save a neighbor’s life by video calling emergency services.

Here’s reporter Han Sol with the story.

[Report]

“Press down! Start chest compressions!”

Residents gather around a man lying on the floor.

On Nokdo, a remote island about an hour by boat from Daecheon Port on Korea’s west coast, a man in his 70s suddenly collapsed.

[Park Ae-kyung / First to report the incident: “I was watching him and wondering what he was thinking, and then he lowered his head and just collapsed to the side.”]

With no hospital nearby and no immediate way to transport him, the panicked residents called 119. A paramedic on the line guided them through CPR via video call.

“One, two, three, four, five — a little slower. You're doing great. Keep going like that.”

The paramedic also instructed them on how to use an automated external defibrillator.

“If a shock is needed, everyone back away. Don’t touch him. Officer, please step back too!”

After 15 minutes of CPR, performed in turns by the residents, the man began to regain consciousness.

“Are your eyes open? Yes! He’s conscious! (Mister!)”

He was airlifted by a rescue helicopter to a university hospital in Jeonbuk and is now recovering.

[Choi Jin-joo / Fire Sergeant, Chungcheongnam-do 119 Emergency Control Center: “We knew we couldn’t get an ambulance to the island right away, so I focused on doing everything I could to guide emergency treatment from my end.”]

Thanks to the quick thinking of the paramedic and the teamwork of the residents, a life was saved.

This is Han Sol, KBS News.

