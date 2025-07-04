Push for portable sprinklers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There have been recent incidents where children lost their lives due to apartment fires.



It is quite regrettable that the old apartments did not have sprinklers.



Therefore, there is a suggestion to install portable sprinklers in such homes.



Reporter Seo Jeong-yoon has the story.



[Report]



An apartment fire claimed the lives of young sisters while their parents were away from home.



Neither of the two apartments had sprinklers installed.



[Jang Dong-hyuk/Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters Public Relations Team Leader: "If the sprinklers had been functioning properly, it could have prevented the fire from spreading to other areas from the point of ignition…."]



Sprinkler installation has been mandatory for buildings over 16 stories since 1990 and for those over 11 stories since 2005, but the two apartments where the fires occurred were not required to have sprinklers at the time of their construction permits.



As an alternative, portable sprinklers are being discussed.



These sprinklers automatically spray 50 liters of water per minute for 20 minutes when they detect heat above 72 degrees Celsius. The Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) is currently installing them in aging public housing units nationwide.



In fact, portable sprinklers played a role in preventing a tragedy during a goshiwon fire in Seoul last year.



However, it is pointed out that their water storage capacity and extinguishing ability are limited.



[Lee Young-joo/Professor of Fire and Disaster Management at Kyungil University: "(They) need to be managed much better than existing sprinklers due to these limitations. Detection systems and automatic alarm systems must also be equipped."]



In response to the series of tragedies involving children, the government visited the fire sites to devise countermeasures.



First, they plan to expand nighttime care support and inspect over 24,000 apartments nationwide that do not have sprinklers to establish fire prevention measures.



This is KBS News, Seo Jeong-yoon.



