Intern to get internship

[Anchor]



Due to the impact of the economic recession, companies have recently reduced new hiring and expanded recruitment focused on experienced workers.



Even internships now require practical experience to secure opportunities.



Young job seekers are feeling lost about where and how to gain experience.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



[“Hello.”]



Suh Min-seok, a sophomore in college.



He started an internship in public relations at a public institution during his vacation.



Although he has time until graduation, he has realized the importance of 'experience' in the job market by observing senior job seekers.



[Suh Min-seok/College Sophomore: “I’ve seen many seniors express regret that they didn’t get enough experience early on.”]



This year, the competition rate for youth internships at this institution reached as high as 17 to 1.



It is now an era where you need practical experience to secure internship opportunities.



The saying "You can't gain experience without experience" is becoming common.



[Heo Yoo-jin/Youth Intern: “People say, ‘You need an internship just to get an internship,’ and that really resonates. You end up doing one internship just to qualify for another.”]



Companies are gradually expanding their recruitment focused on experience.



[Son Ji-min/Youth Intern: “Even when companies say they're hiring entry-level workers, the job descriptions often require several years of experience.”]



In the first half of this year, 8 out of 10 companies only hired experienced workers, with the hiring of pure new employees remaining at just 2%.



[Large Company Official: “As the business environment worsens, restructuring is increasing, and in such uncertainty, we have no choice but to manage our workforce conservatively.”]



On the other hand, half of college graduates have been found to lack job experience during their studies.



Last year, the proportion of non-regular workers among young workers in their 20s exceeded 40%, the highest ever recorded.



This trend has raised concerns about young people dropping out of the labor market entirely.



[Kim Kang-ho/Researcher, Korea Employment Information Service: “In the long term, this means that the group that should play a central role in economic activity will disappear.”]



The number of 'youth who have taken a break' from job searching without any particular reason surpassed 500,000 for the first time in February this year.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



