Trump warns of tariffs

[Anchor]



President Trump announced that he will send letters notifying tariff rates to about ten countries tonight.



He also added a warning that the tariff rates could be as high as 70%.



Our government negotiation team has departed for the United States again this evening for consultations.



Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



The letter from President Trump detailing the reciprocal tariff rates that the U.S. will impose will be sent starting tonight.



It will be sent to 10 to 12 countries on the first day, and there are plans to notify other countries of the tariff rates through letters over the next few days.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We’ve done the final form and it’s basically going to explain what the countries are going to be paying in tariffs."]



The tariff rates are determined directly by President Trump, who has been inconsistent, mentioning a maximum rate of 30% during the day and then 70% at night.



This is interpreted as a pressure message urging trading partners to negotiate ahead of the expiration of the reciprocal tariff suspension next week.



Trump also specified that the new tariffs would take effect in August.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "The money will start to come into the United States on August 1st, okay, in pretty much all cases."]



The U.S. Treasury Secretary also made it clear that about 100 countries would only be subject to the minimum reciprocal tariff of 10%, urging them to expedite the agreement.



There is a possibility that half of the trading partners deemed to be sincere in negotiations will be subject to the basic tariff rate, while higher tariffs may be imposed on the remaining countries.



It remains uncertain whether our country will receive unilateral tariff notifications or if the tariff suspension period will be extended and negotiations will continue.



Our government negotiation team has departed for Washington this evening for high-level consultations with the U.S. over the weekend.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.



