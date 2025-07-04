Gov’t probes NK wastewater

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, suspicions have been raised that wastewater from North Korea's uranium factory is flowing into the West Sea.



As the controversy grew, the government launched a joint investigation.



They collected seawater samples from 10 locations in the West Sea.



The results will be available in two weeks.



Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the story.



[Report]



The government joint investigation team is collecting seawater at a coastal stone staircase.



Five sample containers are filled precisely to capacity.



This location is about 15 km from the mouth of the Yesong River, where suspicions have been raised about wastewater flowing from North Korea's uranium refining plant.



Sample collection was conducted simultaneously at 10 locations, including Ganghwa Island and the Han River estuary.



[Jang Yoon-jung/Deputy Spokesperson, Ministry of Unification: "We will investigate the presence of radioactive materials such as uranium and cesium, as well as heavy metal contamination."]



If you go upstream about 80 km from the Yesong River estuary, you will find North Korea's Pyongsan uranium refining plant.



There is a sedimentation pond below the factory where wastewater is collected, and a recent report from a North Korea specialized media indicated that the discharge from this pond has increased, potentially flowing into the West Sea.



Following the report, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission conducted an on-site investigation in Ganghwa Island on July 1st and announced that the radiation levels in the atmosphere were "normal."



Nevertheless, as the controversy intensified, they decided to collect seawater for detailed analysis.



Since the Pyongsan plant is not a nuclear enrichment facility but a refining plant that extracts uranium from ore, some experts believe it is not at a concerning level.



[Lee Chun-geun/Visiting Expert, Korea Institute of Science and Technology Evaluation and Planning: "Because it is natural uranium, the radiation levels are not that high. Uranium metal is very heavy, so it accumulates and settles near the mine. Even if it leaks, I don't think it will cause harm."]



The analysis results of the samples will be made public after detailed testing in two weeks.



This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.



