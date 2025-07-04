News 9

Gov’t probes NK wastewater

입력 2025.07.04 (23:59) 수정 2025.07.05 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, suspicions have been raised that wastewater from North Korea's uranium factory is flowing into the West Sea.

As the controversy grew, the government launched a joint investigation.

They collected seawater samples from 10 locations in the West Sea.

The results will be available in two weeks.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the story.

[Report]

The government joint investigation team is collecting seawater at a coastal stone staircase.

Five sample containers are filled precisely to capacity.

This location is about 15 km from the mouth of the Yesong River, where suspicions have been raised about wastewater flowing from North Korea's uranium refining plant.

Sample collection was conducted simultaneously at 10 locations, including Ganghwa Island and the Han River estuary.

[Jang Yoon-jung/Deputy Spokesperson, Ministry of Unification: "We will investigate the presence of radioactive materials such as uranium and cesium, as well as heavy metal contamination."]

If you go upstream about 80 km from the Yesong River estuary, you will find North Korea's Pyongsan uranium refining plant.

There is a sedimentation pond below the factory where wastewater is collected, and a recent report from a North Korea specialized media indicated that the discharge from this pond has increased, potentially flowing into the West Sea.

Following the report, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission conducted an on-site investigation in Ganghwa Island on July 1st and announced that the radiation levels in the atmosphere were "normal."

Nevertheless, as the controversy intensified, they decided to collect seawater for detailed analysis.

Since the Pyongsan plant is not a nuclear enrichment facility but a refining plant that extracts uranium from ore, some experts believe it is not at a concerning level.

[Lee Chun-geun/Visiting Expert, Korea Institute of Science and Technology Evaluation and Planning: "Because it is natural uranium, the radiation levels are not that high. Uranium metal is very heavy, so it accumulates and settles near the mine. Even if it leaks, I don't think it will cause harm."]

The analysis results of the samples will be made public after detailed testing in two weeks.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov’t probes NK wastewater
    • 입력 2025-07-04 23:59:50
    • 수정2025-07-05 00:12:09
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, suspicions have been raised that wastewater from North Korea's uranium factory is flowing into the West Sea.

As the controversy grew, the government launched a joint investigation.

They collected seawater samples from 10 locations in the West Sea.

The results will be available in two weeks.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the story.

[Report]

The government joint investigation team is collecting seawater at a coastal stone staircase.

Five sample containers are filled precisely to capacity.

This location is about 15 km from the mouth of the Yesong River, where suspicions have been raised about wastewater flowing from North Korea's uranium refining plant.

Sample collection was conducted simultaneously at 10 locations, including Ganghwa Island and the Han River estuary.

[Jang Yoon-jung/Deputy Spokesperson, Ministry of Unification: "We will investigate the presence of radioactive materials such as uranium and cesium, as well as heavy metal contamination."]

If you go upstream about 80 km from the Yesong River estuary, you will find North Korea's Pyongsan uranium refining plant.

There is a sedimentation pond below the factory where wastewater is collected, and a recent report from a North Korea specialized media indicated that the discharge from this pond has increased, potentially flowing into the West Sea.

Following the report, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission conducted an on-site investigation in Ganghwa Island on July 1st and announced that the radiation levels in the atmosphere were "normal."

Nevertheless, as the controversy intensified, they decided to collect seawater for detailed analysis.

Since the Pyongsan plant is not a nuclear enrichment facility but a refining plant that extracts uranium from ore, some experts believe it is not at a concerning level.

[Lee Chun-geun/Visiting Expert, Korea Institute of Science and Technology Evaluation and Planning: "Because it is natural uranium, the radiation levels are not that high. Uranium metal is very heavy, so it accumulates and settles near the mine. Even if it leaks, I don't think it will cause harm."]

The analysis results of the samples will be made public after detailed testing in two weeks.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.
장혁진
장혁진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참
‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 <br>꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”

‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”
‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환<br>…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?

‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?
반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·<br>자성…변해야 한다”

반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·자성…변해야 한다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.