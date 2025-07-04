News 9

Plagiarism claims over nominee

입력 2025.07.04 (23:59)

[Anchor]

The public verification of the papers submitted by Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, has begun.

Allegations of duplicate publication and plagiarism have emerged.

The nominee stated that she would explain during the confirmation hearing.

Reporter Lee Soo-min has the story.

[Report]

Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Minister of Education, published two papers on indoor lighting during her time as a professor at Chungnam National University in 2018.

They were published in different academic journals a month apart, and the titles are almost identical.

The diagrams showing the experimental processes in both papers are the same.

Not only in the conclusion section but also 11 sentences were completely identical.

Additionally, 61 sentences had similar content.

A plagiarism detection program confirmed that the plagiarism rate was 35%, which is considered plagiarism if it exceeds the usual threshold of 25%.

There was no mention in either paper that they referenced each other.

The National Research Foundation of Korea considers the use of one's past works without proper citation as 'duplicate publication.'

[Kim Seong-cheon/Professor at Korea National University of Education: "It seems that she will not be free from criticism for using some kind of trick to increase the number of publications or enhance her performance."]

The paper that the nominee wrote in July 2003 on indoor lighting was also significantly similar to a paper written by a graduate student a year earlier.

It is highly likely that she used her student's research results without proper citation to write her paper.

As suspicions continued, the Pan-Academic National Verification Task Force, which had previously verified the papers of former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, announced that it would conduct a public verification of the nominee's papers.

The nominee's side stated, "It was confirmed that there were no research misconduct issues during the university president appointment process," and expressed their intention to provide a thorough explanation during the upcoming confirmation hearing.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

