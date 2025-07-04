[Exclusive] SPC blames worker

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In May, there was another incident where a worker at the SPC Samlip factory died after getting caught in a machine while working.



According to KBS's investigation, SPC reported to the Ministry of Labor that the cause of the accident was that the deceased worker did not turn off the machine's power.



Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the exclusive report.



[Report]



This is a conveyor used to cool freshly baked bread.



In May, a worker at the SPC Samlip factory died after getting caught in the machine while spraying lubricant inside the conveyor.



Two weeks after the accident, SPC submitted an industrial accident investigation report to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.



They identified "not turning off the power of the operating machine" as the cause of the accident and stated that they would strengthen training on prohibiting access to operating machines to prevent recurrence.



This indicates that the accident occurred because the worker did not follow safety regulations.



[Kim Yong-jun/Industrial accident attorney: "It is common for the investigation report to include points that suggest the deceased person made mistakes as part of the defense logic during the legal process."]



The machine involved in the accident did not have an automatic stop mechanism.



Witnesses said that when the machine made unusual noises, workers would often lean inside to apply lubricant.



However, the report SPC submitted included no mention of why such dangerous tasks were allowed or whether proper safety features were installed.



Over the past five years, eight workers at this factory have been recognized for industrial accidents caused by getting caught in machines.



Accidents have occurred in various processes, including cleaning, packaging, and shaping.



Across all SPC affiliates nationwide, there have been 52 such accidents in the past five years.



[Kim Joo-young/Environment and Labor Committee Member/Democratic Party: "The fact that the same type of accident is repeated in one workplace suggests that SPC has neglected investment in safety and may not even have awareness of safety."]



SPC responded by saying the report reflected the facts known at the time and was submitted for administrative purposes.



They added that the machine involved was discarded, and similar machines have since been fitted with automatic stop features and barriers to prevent worker entry.



This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.



