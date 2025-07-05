News 9

Taekwondo popular among seniors

입력 2025.07.05 (00:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, "Silver Taekwondo" has been gaining popularity among the elderly as a sport for better health.

Even a 101-year-old senior credits Taekwondo as his secret to staying healthy, showing that it benefits both physical and mental well-being.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has more.

[Report]

Elderly participants in crisp white uniforms compete in a poomsae contest with pride on the line.

With sharp kicks and strikes, they confidently demonstrate their Taekwondo skills, honed over years of practice, in front of a cheering audience.

Over 600 seniors from across the country took part, but 101-year-old Han Jong-sang, born in 1924, stood out the most.

Showing skills unbefitting his age, Han placed first among four competitors in the 80-and-over group, earning a gold medal.

Han emphasized that Taekwondo, which he has been practicing for 11 years since turning 90, is the secret to his health.

[Han Jong-sang/Eumseong-gun, Chungbuk/101 years old: “Winning first place at this age feels great. When I say I’m 101, people are shocked. Exercise is something everyone—man or woman—should do.”]

Silver Taekwondo is now gaining attention among the elderly as a health-focused sport.

It not only improves physical strength through full-body movement, but also supports mental health.

Memorizing poomsae and communicating with others helps prevent dementia, while the sense of achievement helps ease feelings of depression.

[Kim Jun-seon/Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi-do/78 years old: “The green belt suits someone who’s been training for three years. Of course I’m competitive. I may be a beginner now, but I want to become a black belt.”]

The number of registered black belts aged 60 or older now stands at over 38,000.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Vice Chair, Silver Committee, Korea Taekwondo Association: “Silver Taekwondo is quite active now. You can find programs at community centers, welfare centers, and health clinics across the country.”]

Some tournaments even include joint entries by seniors and their grandchildren, making the event a moment of family unity and joy.

This is Ha Mu-rim, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Taekwondo popular among seniors
    • 입력 2025-07-05 00:56:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, "Silver Taekwondo" has been gaining popularity among the elderly as a sport for better health.

Even a 101-year-old senior credits Taekwondo as his secret to staying healthy, showing that it benefits both physical and mental well-being.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has more.

[Report]

Elderly participants in crisp white uniforms compete in a poomsae contest with pride on the line.

With sharp kicks and strikes, they confidently demonstrate their Taekwondo skills, honed over years of practice, in front of a cheering audience.

Over 600 seniors from across the country took part, but 101-year-old Han Jong-sang, born in 1924, stood out the most.

Showing skills unbefitting his age, Han placed first among four competitors in the 80-and-over group, earning a gold medal.

Han emphasized that Taekwondo, which he has been practicing for 11 years since turning 90, is the secret to his health.

[Han Jong-sang/Eumseong-gun, Chungbuk/101 years old: “Winning first place at this age feels great. When I say I’m 101, people are shocked. Exercise is something everyone—man or woman—should do.”]

Silver Taekwondo is now gaining attention among the elderly as a health-focused sport.

It not only improves physical strength through full-body movement, but also supports mental health.

Memorizing poomsae and communicating with others helps prevent dementia, while the sense of achievement helps ease feelings of depression.

[Kim Jun-seon/Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi-do/78 years old: “The green belt suits someone who’s been training for three years. Of course I’m competitive. I may be a beginner now, but I want to become a black belt.”]

The number of registered black belts aged 60 or older now stands at over 38,000.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Vice Chair, Silver Committee, Korea Taekwondo Association: “Silver Taekwondo is quite active now. You can find programs at community centers, welfare centers, and health clinics across the country.”]

Some tournaments even include joint entries by seniors and their grandchildren, making the event a moment of family unity and joy.

This is Ha Mu-rim, KBS News.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참
‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 <br>꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”

‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”
‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환<br>…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?

‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?
반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·<br>자성…변해야 한다”

반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·자성…변해야 한다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.