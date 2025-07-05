Taekwondo popular among seniors
[Anchor]
Recently, "Silver Taekwondo" has been gaining popularity among the elderly as a sport for better health.
Even a 101-year-old senior credits Taekwondo as his secret to staying healthy, showing that it benefits both physical and mental well-being.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim has more.
[Report]
Elderly participants in crisp white uniforms compete in a poomsae contest with pride on the line.
With sharp kicks and strikes, they confidently demonstrate their Taekwondo skills, honed over years of practice, in front of a cheering audience.
Over 600 seniors from across the country took part, but 101-year-old Han Jong-sang, born in 1924, stood out the most.
Showing skills unbefitting his age, Han placed first among four competitors in the 80-and-over group, earning a gold medal.
Han emphasized that Taekwondo, which he has been practicing for 11 years since turning 90, is the secret to his health.
[Han Jong-sang/Eumseong-gun, Chungbuk/101 years old: “Winning first place at this age feels great. When I say I’m 101, people are shocked. Exercise is something everyone—man or woman—should do.”]
Silver Taekwondo is now gaining attention among the elderly as a health-focused sport.
It not only improves physical strength through full-body movement, but also supports mental health.
Memorizing poomsae and communicating with others helps prevent dementia, while the sense of achievement helps ease feelings of depression.
[Kim Jun-seon/Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi-do/78 years old: “The green belt suits someone who’s been training for three years. Of course I’m competitive. I may be a beginner now, but I want to become a black belt.”]
The number of registered black belts aged 60 or older now stands at over 38,000.
[Kim Kyung-soo/Vice Chair, Silver Committee, Korea Taekwondo Association: “Silver Taekwondo is quite active now. You can find programs at community centers, welfare centers, and health clinics across the country.”]
Some tournaments even include joint entries by seniors and their grandchildren, making the event a moment of family unity and joy.
This is Ha Mu-rim, KBS News.
