Taekwondo popular among seniors

[Anchor]



Recently, "Silver Taekwondo" has been gaining popularity among the elderly as a sport for better health.



Even a 101-year-old senior credits Taekwondo as his secret to staying healthy, showing that it benefits both physical and mental well-being.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has more.



[Report]



Elderly participants in crisp white uniforms compete in a poomsae contest with pride on the line.



With sharp kicks and strikes, they confidently demonstrate their Taekwondo skills, honed over years of practice, in front of a cheering audience.



Over 600 seniors from across the country took part, but 101-year-old Han Jong-sang, born in 1924, stood out the most.



Showing skills unbefitting his age, Han placed first among four competitors in the 80-and-over group, earning a gold medal.



Han emphasized that Taekwondo, which he has been practicing for 11 years since turning 90, is the secret to his health.



[Han Jong-sang/Eumseong-gun, Chungbuk/101 years old: “Winning first place at this age feels great. When I say I’m 101, people are shocked. Exercise is something everyone—man or woman—should do.”]



Silver Taekwondo is now gaining attention among the elderly as a health-focused sport.



It not only improves physical strength through full-body movement, but also supports mental health.



Memorizing poomsae and communicating with others helps prevent dementia, while the sense of achievement helps ease feelings of depression.



[Kim Jun-seon/Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi-do/78 years old: “The green belt suits someone who’s been training for three years. Of course I’m competitive. I may be a beginner now, but I want to become a black belt.”]



The number of registered black belts aged 60 or older now stands at over 38,000.



[Kim Kyung-soo/Vice Chair, Silver Committee, Korea Taekwondo Association: “Silver Taekwondo is quite active now. You can find programs at community centers, welfare centers, and health clinics across the country.”]



Some tournaments even include joint entries by seniors and their grandchildren, making the event a moment of family unity and joy.



This is Ha Mu-rim, KBS News.



