Ponce powers Hanwha

Even power hitters fear this pitcher — Hanwha’s ace, Ponce.



Once again, he brought fierce intensity to the mound today.



In the 5th inning against Kiwoom, Ponce grabbed Jeon Tae-hyun’s bunt barehanded and fired to second without hesitation — double play!



Like an infielder, Ponce turned the double play himself with a bare hand, then pounded his chest in celebration.



He gave up just one run through seven innings and struck out an impressive 11 batters, each roar showing his fiery spirit.



That energy must’ve rubbed off on his teammates.



In the 9th inning, Roh Si-hwan broke a 1-1 tie with a clutch solo home run!



With their ace dominating on the mound and their slugger delivering the game-winning homer, Hanwha showed exactly why they’re on a roll.



