Deadly car ramming in Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday (July 3), another vehicle ramming incident occurred in Seoul.



A pedestrian on the sidewalk lost their life, and the driver was also seriously injured.



Reporter Choi Min-young investigated whether there are any ways to prevent these recurring car-ramming incidents.



[Report]



This is an intersection in Dobong-gu, Seoul.



Yesterday afternoon, a taxi driving on this road crashed onto the sidewalk.



[Yoon Ho/Dobong-gu, Seoul: "The car hit here once, then stopped for about a minute before suddenly accelerating again and charging this way... I heard a loud noise. When it hit, there was a bang..."]



One pedestrian died, and the taxi driver in their early 60s was seriously injured.



The police believe that the taxi crossed the center line just before the accident and then suddenly charged.



A temporary barrier has been installed at the site where the taxi crashed.



Clear traces of the vehicle ramming remain on the sidewalk and roadway.



From Seoul to Daegwallyeong, vehicle ramming incidents have occurred for four consecutive days this month.



Is there no solution?



The accident at City Hall Station in Seoul a year ago, which resulted in the deaths of nine people, led the Seoul city government to focus on creating safety devices on sidewalks to protect pedestrians.



However, only fences were installed in the accident area, and there are concerns that they are insufficient to stop fast-moving vehicles.



Experts point out that ultimately, the number of ramming vehicles must be reduced, and to achieve this, the installation of 'preventive devices' that can prevent pedal misoperation should be increased more than it currently is.



[Han Sang-jin/Professor, Seoul National University Graduate School of Environmental Studies: "The biggest problem we found is that most accidents are due to sudden acceleration and pedal misoperation, so technical measures to prevent that part seem more important."]



Japan has decided to mandate the installation of misoperation prevention devices in vehicles sold from 2028.



This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!