Journalists probed for stock fraud

[Anchor]



More than 20 former and current journalists are under investigation by financial authorities.



They are suspected of buying stocks using insider information obtained during their reporting, writing articles, and then selling the stocks for profit.



Reporter Song Su-jin has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



This is the stock price trend of a listed company.



Since early last year, it has been continuously rising, increasing more than sixfold.



Record-breaking earnings have contributed to this surge.



The Financial Supervisory Service's Capital Market Special Judicial Police have identified some journalists suspected of engaging in preemptive trading of this stock.



'Preemptive trading' refers to the practice of buying stocks in advance, anticipating large buy orders.



It requires prior knowledge of significant positive news, which may fall under the category of 'improper tactics' prohibited by the Capital Market Act.



The number of former and current journalists under investigation is over 20.



Various companies, including daily newspapers, economic publications, and online media outlets, are involved, and some have resigned while under investigation.



Investigators found repeated cases of journalists buying large volumes of stocks after learning about specific companies' business performance or new business plans during the reporting, and then publishing favorable articles.



The target stocks number over ten.



Most are listed on the KOSDAQ, but there are also large KOSPI stocks.



Some journalists realized profits of hundreds of millions of won by selling their stocks.



The Financial Supervisory Service recently conducted searches on some journalists and their media companies where evidence of wrongdoing was clear.



They are also investigating whether employees of the companies intentionally leaked undisclosed information to the journalists.



This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.



