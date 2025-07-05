News 9

SKT to waive penalties after hack

[Anchor]

The joint public-private investigation team that has been looking into the SK Telecom SIM card hacking incident announced its final investigation results today (July 4).

This incident was attributed to SKT's overall management failures, and the team strongly recommended a full waiver of penalties.

SKT stated that it would accept this recommendation and has begun the relevant procedures.

Reporter Woo Jeong-hwa has the details.

[Report]

The SKT hacking incident, which caused a nationwide SIM card replacement crisis, has seen the final investigation results from the joint public-private investigation team released about two months after the incident occurred.

The key finding is that the hacking was extensive and occurred over a long period.

An investigation of over 42,000 SKT servers revealed that from the start of the hacking in August 2021 to the present, approximately 27 million SIM card information records were leaked through 33 types of malware.

However, the investigation team emphasized that, as of now, "the possibility of cloned phones being created is almost nonexistent."

They also announced that call records, which could identify the other party, did not leak out.

However, the limitations of the investigation were also revealed.

[Ryu Je-myung/Deputy Minister of Science and ICT: "(From the point of infection by the malware), during the period when there was no record of the firewall, information leakage could not be confirmed."]

The investigation team clarified that this incident was due to SKT's management failures and identified the responsibility.

The information that could be used for SIM card cloning was not encrypted, allowing hackers easy access.

Based on this, the investigation team strongly recommended waiving penalties.

SKT has lowered its stance, stating that it will not impose penalties.

[Yoo Young-sang/SKT CEO: "Once again, I sincerely apologize."]

SKT explained that it would not impose penalties on customers who have canceled or are scheduled to cancel their contracts from the time of the incident until the 14th of this month.

Additionally, they announced a compensation plan worth 500 billion won, including a 50% discount on August bills for SKT users.

This is KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa reporting.

