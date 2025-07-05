News 9

U.S. suspends Patriot support

[Anchor]

President Trump also explained the background of the partial suspension of military support to Ukraine, stating that the U.S. lacks weapons for its own use.

For Ukraine, the suspension of the Patriot missile supply, which was crucial for defense, is bound to have a significant impact.

This is a report from Berlin's Song Young-seok.

[Report]

The Patriot tracks enemy missiles in the air and intercepts them by direct collision.

Thanks to the accuracy and speed of the Patriot, Ukraine has been able to fend off Russian missiles.

However, the U.S. has halted this Patriot support.

They cited a lack of quantity for their own defense as the reason.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We are giving weapons, but we're giving so many weapons . We have to make sure we have enough weapons for ourselves."]

For the same reason, the U.S. has also decided not to send over 8,500 rounds of 155mm artillery shells, precision-guided multiple launch rocket systems, and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles to Ukraine.

The suspension of key weapon supplies could be fatal for Ukraine, which is struggling against Russia's offensive.

In light of the U.S. attitude that seems to be pulling back from the war, Ukrainian President Zelensky has become anxious.

Even if Europe offers assistance, it is difficult to fill the void left by the U.S.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "It's a pity but Europe does not have for today. Especially when we speak about PAC 3, I mean that missiles for Patriot systems. This is crucial."]

Tonight, in Korean time, President Zelensky will have a phone call with President Trump to discuss the issue of military support directly.

Russia has also conducted airstrikes across Ukraine today.

This is Song Young-seok from KBS News in Berlin.

