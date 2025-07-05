Power showdown: Ahn vs. Diaz

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This year's professional baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby is drawing attention as a preview of the 'Home Run King Race'.



The power showdown between KT's emerging slugger Ahn Hyun-min and home run leader Samsung's Diaz is already generating excitement.



This is a report by Lee Moo-hyung.



[Report]



A batter who hits home runs outside the stadium so easily, clearing fences regardless of the stadium or direction.



KT's 'next-generation slugger' Ahn Hyun-min has been chosen by fans as the best slugger for this All-Star Game.



Ahn Hyun-min received the most votes in the fan poll, with over 27,000 votes, surpassing Diaz and Choi Jeong to earn an invitation to the Home Run Derby.



The secret to capturing fans' hearts lies in the extraordinary power that translates into distance.



Ahn Hyun-min's average home run distance this season is 130.7m, which is more than 10m farther than the league average.



Since becoming a regular player in May, Ahn Hyun-min's rise to joint second place among domestic batters in home runs is remarkable.



[Ahn Hyun-min/KT: "I think I often thought it would be fun to participate in the All-Star Game at least once. If I get to go, I think I just need to hit one. Not hitting any would be the worst, in a way..."]



Samsung's Diaz, who is overwhelmingly leading in home runs, is also a strong candidate for victory.



In particular, Diaz, who is aiming for 50 home runs for the first time in 10 years since Park Byung-ho, has named Ahn Hyun-min as his strongest competitor.



[Diaz/Samsung: "'For me, I think KT guy (Ahn Hyun-min). He got the most power. I'm going to do my best, but I think he's going to be, like, very good for Home Run Derby."]



SSG's Choi Jeong, who has hit double-digit home runs for 20 consecutive years, and Kiwoom's Song Seong-moon, who is currently in the best hitting form, are also challenging for the title of Home Run King.



[Song Seong-moon/Kiwoom: "Just thinking about it makes me feel horrified when I think of the Monster Wall, and honestly, I think left-handed batters shouldn't hit it."]



The Home Run Derby, which will be held on the eve of the All-Star Game on the 11th, will feature a new 'time-based' format without a limit on the number of pitches, promising an even more thrilling race.



This is KBS News, Lee Moo-hyung.



