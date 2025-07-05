Ki Sung-yong joins Pohang

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ki Sung-yong, who chose to part ways with Seoul after ten years in the K League, has officially joined Pohang and has begun training in earnest.



Ki expressed his determination to ignite the last flames of his football career.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



Ki Sung-yong, who tearfully bid farewell to the home fans in Seoul, who found it hard to accept the sudden news of his separation from the legend.



Instead of his iconic number 6, he announced a fresh start in Pohang with the number 40, returning to his roots.



It was unimaginable for Ki to wear a uniform other than Seoul's, but he had no choice but to embrace the challenge for two reasons.



[Ki Sung-yong/Pohang: "(My daughter) said, 'I hope Dad plays a bit more,' and I think that swayed my heart. If I were to retire, it would be with a hamstring injury in my last game, and that would leave me with lifelong regret."]



Just two days after joining Pohang, Ki has adapted and is taking on a mentoring role both on and off the field.



[Ki Sung-yong/Pohang: "I want to share my experiences with the players, and if they have any chance of going overseas, I can always help them with that..."]



With the addition of a reliable veteran, his close friend Shin Kwang-hoon has already started to discourage Ki from retiring.



[Shin Kwang-hoon/Pohang: "I know that a lot of jerseys are being sold right now, so we need to row the boat while the water is rising."]



Ki has vowed to showcase a spectacular last dance, determined that this year will be the final chapter of his playing career.



[Ki Sung-yong/Pohang: "Every minute and second is precious to me, and I don't know how many minutes I will play in the remaining matches, but I will prepare with the mindset that it is truly the last. I believe that if I play like that, it will definitely have a positive impact."]



Attention is now on whether Ki Sung-yong's presence, responsible for the midfield at Steel Yard, will be a game-changer in Pohang's mid-table ranking battle in the second half of the K League.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!