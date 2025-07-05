News 9

Ki Sung-yong joins Pohang

입력 2025.07.05 (03:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Ki Sung-yong, who chose to part ways with Seoul after ten years in the K League, has officially joined Pohang and has begun training in earnest.

Ki expressed his determination to ignite the last flames of his football career.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Ki Sung-yong, who tearfully bid farewell to the home fans in Seoul, who found it hard to accept the sudden news of his separation from the legend.

Instead of his iconic number 6, he announced a fresh start in Pohang with the number 40, returning to his roots.

It was unimaginable for Ki to wear a uniform other than Seoul's, but he had no choice but to embrace the challenge for two reasons.

[Ki Sung-yong/Pohang: "(My daughter) said, 'I hope Dad plays a bit more,' and I think that swayed my heart. If I were to retire, it would be with a hamstring injury in my last game, and that would leave me with lifelong regret."]

Just two days after joining Pohang, Ki has adapted and is taking on a mentoring role both on and off the field.

[Ki Sung-yong/Pohang: "I want to share my experiences with the players, and if they have any chance of going overseas, I can always help them with that..."]

With the addition of a reliable veteran, his close friend Shin Kwang-hoon has already started to discourage Ki from retiring.

[Shin Kwang-hoon/Pohang: "I know that a lot of jerseys are being sold right now, so we need to row the boat while the water is rising."]

Ki has vowed to showcase a spectacular last dance, determined that this year will be the final chapter of his playing career.

[Ki Sung-yong/Pohang: "Every minute and second is precious to me, and I don't know how many minutes I will play in the remaining matches, but I will prepare with the mindset that it is truly the last. I believe that if I play like that, it will definitely have a positive impact."]

Attention is now on whether Ki Sung-yong's presence, responsible for the midfield at Steel Yard, will be a game-changer in Pohang's mid-table ranking battle in the second half of the K League.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ki Sung-yong joins Pohang
    • 입력 2025-07-05 03:38:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

Ki Sung-yong, who chose to part ways with Seoul after ten years in the K League, has officially joined Pohang and has begun training in earnest.

Ki expressed his determination to ignite the last flames of his football career.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Ki Sung-yong, who tearfully bid farewell to the home fans in Seoul, who found it hard to accept the sudden news of his separation from the legend.

Instead of his iconic number 6, he announced a fresh start in Pohang with the number 40, returning to his roots.

It was unimaginable for Ki to wear a uniform other than Seoul's, but he had no choice but to embrace the challenge for two reasons.

[Ki Sung-yong/Pohang: "(My daughter) said, 'I hope Dad plays a bit more,' and I think that swayed my heart. If I were to retire, it would be with a hamstring injury in my last game, and that would leave me with lifelong regret."]

Just two days after joining Pohang, Ki has adapted and is taking on a mentoring role both on and off the field.

[Ki Sung-yong/Pohang: "I want to share my experiences with the players, and if they have any chance of going overseas, I can always help them with that..."]

With the addition of a reliable veteran, his close friend Shin Kwang-hoon has already started to discourage Ki from retiring.

[Shin Kwang-hoon/Pohang: "I know that a lot of jerseys are being sold right now, so we need to row the boat while the water is rising."]

Ki has vowed to showcase a spectacular last dance, determined that this year will be the final chapter of his playing career.

[Ki Sung-yong/Pohang: "Every minute and second is precious to me, and I don't know how many minutes I will play in the remaining matches, but I will prepare with the mindset that it is truly the last. I believe that if I play like that, it will definitely have a positive impact."]

Attention is now on whether Ki Sung-yong's presence, responsible for the midfield at Steel Yard, will be a game-changer in Pohang's mid-table ranking battle in the second half of the K League.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참
‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 <br>꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”

‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”
‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환<br>…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?

‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?
반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·<br>자성…변해야 한다”

반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·자성…변해야 한다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.