Lee Hyun-jung joins national team

The promising player of men's basketball, Lee Hyun-jung, has joined the national team instead of participating in the NBA Summer League, vowing to show winning basketball.



A new F4 lineup is expected to be activated with players like Yeo Jun-seok and Lee Jung-hyun.



Lee Hyun-jung is heating up the Jincheon Athletes' Village practice court by continuously shooting.



Before the NBA Summer League, he received contract offers from two teams, but he chose the Jincheon Athletes' Village.



Although he did not participate in today's practice match against the Universiade national team, he will synchronize with the already assembled Yeo Jun-seok, Lee Jung-hyun, and Yoo Gi-sang, and will participate in four evaluation matches starting next week.



[Lee Hyun-jung/Men's Basketball National Team: "I will just win. I will play winning basketball. I will be a player who can help the team win while playing a bridging role."]



