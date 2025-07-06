Gov't passes 31.8 tln won extra budget

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The livelihood recovery support fund, commonly known as consumer coupons, will be distributed to all citizens.



Distribution will begin on the 21st.



The first supplementary budget proposal of the Lee Jae Myung administration, centered around this initiative, was passed at today’s (Jul. 5) Cabinet meeting.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports from the scene of the emergency Cabinet meeting held on a Saturday.



[Report]



Although it was the weekend, President Lee Jae Myung convened an unscheduled emergency Cabinet meeting.



He promptly approved the supplementary budget proposal amounting to 31.8 trillion won, which passed the National Assembly last night (Jul. 4).



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I felt it was necessary to implement this as soon as possible so that it can serve as a catalyst for improving the lives of our citizens. That's why I held the meeting suddenly on a weekend."]



President Lee emphasized that the supplementary budget was urgently prepared in response to the difficult economic situation of the people and instructed for swift execution.



Regarding the core component of the supplementary budget, which is the consumer coupons for livelihood recovery, he requested that the process of distribution be managed well to avoid any confusion.



President Lee also expressed gratitude to the National Assembly for its decision to swiftly pass the supplementary budget.



Previously, due to a lack of agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, the supplementary budget was passed under the leadership of the Democratic Party.



Regarding the partial restoration of the prosecution’s special activity expenses, which were completely cut during the previous administration, a condition was included stating that they would be implemented only after the enactment of prosecution reform legislation.



The presidential office emphasized "responsible use."



[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "There will be a process to ensure the responsible use and accounting of the special activity expenses moving forward..."]



Prime Minister Kim Min-seok attended the Cabinet meeting for the first time today.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "With the Prime Minister at the center, the Cabinet must unite to overcome the various crises our country is currently facing...."]



Prime Minister Kim stated that he would do his utmost to deliver prompt results while maintaining open communication as the chief aide in realizing the President’s national policy objectives.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



