Consumer coupons roll out July 21

[Anchor]

Today (Jul. 5), many of you may be wondering who will receive the newly passed consumer coupons, how much will be given, and where and until when they can be used.

Reporter Go Ah-reum explains in detail.

[Report]

At a traditional market in Seoul during the weekend.

It is hard to find customers making purchases.

[Song Yong-yeol/Traditional Market Merchant: "Times seems to be more difficult than during COVID. Sales have dropped by about 30% compared to last year...."]

To help revive such sluggish consumer sentiment, the first round of consumer coupons will be distributed starting from the 21st, just before the summer vacation season.

By default, all citizens will receive 150,000 won.

Low-income households and single-parent families will receive 300,000 won per person, while basic livelihood recipients will receive 400,000 won per person.

Additionally, those living outside the metropolitan area, excluding Seoul, Gyeonggi, and Incheon, will receive an extra 30,000 won, and those living in rural areas facing population decline will receive an additional 50,000 won.

In September, a second round of 100,000 won consumer coupons will be issued, which will exclude the top 10% of income earners.

In total, each eligible person will receive between 150,000 won and 550,000 won, split over two installments.

[Cha Yu-jin/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "When I get the support funds, I plan to use it for food expenses, like seasonal fruits or snacks for the kids...."]

Coupons from both the first and second rounds must be used by the end of November.

They can be used at traditional markets, local marts, restaurants, and academies, but cannot be used at large supermarkets, department stores, or online platforms like delivery apps.

Furthermore, to ensure that the funds serve to boost local economies, it can only be used at businesses in the local government jurisdiction of the recipient's home address.

[Han Soon-ki/Director of Local Finance and Economy, Ministry of the Interior and Safety: "To ease inconvenience for residents in rural areas lacking supermarkets or stores, we have included some Hanaro Marts in those areas as eligible businesses."]

Recipients can choose to receive the consumer coupons in the form of local love gift certificates, prepaid cards, or their usual credit/debit cards.

Support funds will be deposited the day after application, and consumer coupons will be prioritized for use at eligible stores during purchases.

This is KBS News Go Ah-reum.

공지·정정

