Yoon's second interrogation

[Anchor]

Now, we bring you the news about former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been summoned again after a week, regarding the insurrection special investigation.

Today's investigation concluded around 6:30 PM.

During his first summons a week ago, tensions were high between the special investigation team and former President Yoon. How was it today (Jul. 5)?
Reporter Jeong Hae-joo reports first.

[Report]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared before the insurrection special investigation team again after a week.

Despite a tense battle over the timing of his appearance, former President Yoon ultimately showed up around 9 AM as requested by the special investigation team.

[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President: "(Do you have any words of apology to the public or addressing the charges?) ..."]

In the morning, the special investigation team conducted an investigation regarding the charge of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant against former President Yoon. In the afternoon, they reportedly questioned him about the situation of the Cabinet meeting held before and after the declaration of martial law.

The special investigation team is particularly suspicious that former President Yoon may have selectively called Cabinet members to meet the required quorum of 11 for the Cabinet meeting that was held just before the declaration of martial law.

The special investigation team stated that it is not true that all Cabinet members at the time of the emergency martial law were summoned as suspects, and explained that recently summoned ministers Lee Ju-ho, Ahn Deok-geun, and Yoo Sang-im were also investigated as witnesses.

The team also probed allegations that Yoon deliberately provoked a military response from North Korea to justify the martial law declaration.

The investigation into the alleged order to delete records from the encrypted phone server concluded earlier than expected.

This second round of investigation started at 9:04 AM and ended around 6:34 PM, finishing earlier than the first round that lasted until 1 AM.

Based on the findings of today's investigation, the special investigation team is expected to consider further investigations or request for a detention warrant.

Meanwhile, the special investigation into Kim Keon-hee and the special investigation of the deceased Marine also continued on the weekend.

Special investigators for Kim Keon-hee has placed a travel ban on former Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong and is bringing related individuals into the investigation.

Former Minister Won is suspected of being involved in the 'Samboo Construction stock manipulation allegations' and 'Yangpyeong Expressway route change preferred treatment allegations' during his tenure as the head of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in 2023.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

