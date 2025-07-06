Investigation deepens against Yoon

동영상 고정 취소

The special investigation team for the insurrection has been preparing for a second round of investigations throughout this week by summoning current and former government officials, as well as key individuals related to the martial law.



Based on the materials and testimonies gathered so far, along with today’s (Jul. 5) investigation details, it seems they will solidify the charges against former President Yoon.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports on the outlook for the ongoing investigation.



After the emergency martial law was declared on December 3 of last year, the National Assembly unanimously passed a motion to demand the lifting of martial law in about two and a half hours.



Following that, former President Yoon was supposed to convene a Cabinet meeting to lift the martial law without delay, but he announced the plan to lift it more than three hours later.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/December 4, 2024/4:25 AM: "I will accept the National Assembly's request and lift the martial law through a Cabinet meeting immediately."]



The Cabinet meeting to lift the martial law was held under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, with former President Yoon absent.



This raises suspicions that he may have attempted to impose additional martial law while ignoring the National Assembly's decision, and the special investigation team is closely examining this aspect.



The special investigation team is also expanding its investigation into the movements of individuals around former President Yoon immediately after the martial law was declared.



On the day the martial law was lifted (Dec. 4), four of former President Yoon's legal advisors, including former Chief of Civil Affairs Kim Joo-hyun and former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, met at the private residence in Samcheong-dong.



Former Presidential Office Secretary General Kang Ui-koo testified to the special investigation team that he drafted the martial law declaration document the following day (Dec. 5) and obtained former Prime Minister Han's signature, reportedly after Kim had asked whether the President's legal act needed to be documented, and whether there were any documents related to the martial law.



The special investigation team has already completed investigations with former Chief Kim, former Secretary General Kang, and former Prime Minister Han, who signed the 'post-declaration martial law document' before it was discarded.



The insurrection special investigation team plans to further solidify the charges of insurrection and abuse of power against key suspects, including former President Yoon, after meticulously reconstructing all processes that occurred before and after the martial law.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



