Heatwave intensifies nationwide

In the midst of a heatwave that seems to melt everything, mist spray devices have appeared.



The peak of the heat is expected to arrive next week.



Let’s hear from meteorological expert Lee Se-heum, starting with Daegu, which is dubbed ‘Daefrica’ for being as hot as Africa.



[Report]



A heatwave warning has been in effect for nearly ten days in Daegu.



Children can't think of leaving the water play area, while adults momentarily forget the heat under the shade, enjoying the 'cooling fog'.



[Jo Chan-woo & Seo Sang-won/Daegu Dong-gu: "This is the first time I've seen something like this (cooling fog), and it feels cool when you get close to it. But it's still really hot."]



Sokcho, which has experienced four consecutive tropical nights, was bustling with vacationers at the beach.



With temperatures rising compared to yesterday (Jul. 4), today (Jul. 5), the inland southern regions and the east coast saw daytime temperatures exceeding 35 degrees.



In Daegu, the daytime temperature reached 36.4 degrees, and in Donghae and Bukgangneung, it soared to 36.7 degrees.



The scorching heat arrived as the clouds that covered the nation yesterday cleared away.



Tomorrow, Sunday, except for the central region where light monsoon rain is expected, the scorching heat will continue.



The heatwave is expected to peak by the middle of next week in the western regions, including the metropolitan area.



The daytime temperature in Seoul, which slightly exceeded 30 degrees this week, is forecasted to rise to 36 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, the highest so far this year.



[Choi Jeong-hee/Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "By the middle of next week, as easterly winds flow in, combined with topographical effects, many areas in the western regions will see temperatures around 35 degrees."]



The Meteorological Administration added that Typhoon Danas, which formed southwest of Taiwan early this morning, could affect the atmospheric pressure systems around our country.



This is Lee Se-heum from KBS News.



