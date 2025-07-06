Detention warrant request for Yoon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol once again faces the possibility of arrest.



The special investigation team probing the emergency martial law incident has requested a detention warrant for the former president.



Instead of a further summons, the investigation team opted to request a warrant immediately.



Let’s hear from our special investigation correspondent about the background behind this decision.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook, what charges are specified in the warrant?



[Reporter]



Yes, the special investigation team announced today (Jul. 6) at 5:20 PM that they have requested a detention warrant for former President Yoon at the Seoul Central District Court.



This comes just one day after the second summons investigation of former President Yoon, which took place yesterday (Jul. 5).



It appears the team has determined that securing his custody takes priority over issuing another summons.



The charges listed in the detention warrant are broadly categorized into three main accusations: abuse of power, obstruction of the exercise of rights, and forgery of official documents.



The special investigation team has not disclosed the specific details of each charge.



However, they allege that former President Yoon convened only select cabinet members to meet the quorum for a cabinet meeting, thereby obstructing other members’ ability to exercise their rights.



The warrant also reportedly includes allegations that he attempted to legitimize illegal actions by fabricating a martial law declaration and obtaining signatures from former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and others.



Additionally, there are charges related to obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials back in January.



Former President Yoon’s legal team argues that they have sufficiently explained the facts surrounding the charges and that no crime has been established. They assert that they will prove in court that the detention warrant was unjustly requested.



[Anchor]



Has a schedule for the detention warrant review been announced?



[Reporter]



No, the schedule for former President Yoon's detention hearing has not yet been released.



The court is expected to consider whether there is substantial reason to believe he committed the alleged crimes and whether there is a risk of evidence destruction or flight when deciding whether to issue the warrant.



Former President Yoon is also accused of deploying drones into Pyongyang to create a justification for emergency martial law and provoke military conflict with North Korea.



The special investigation team explained that investigations into inducement of foreign aggression allegations are ongoing and that due to the volume of material, those charges were excluded from this warrant.



As a result, it is expected that the investigation team will seek to secure Yoon’s custody first and then focus on longer-term investigations, such as the inducement of foreign aggression allegations.



If the detention warrant is granted, former President Yoon will be taken into custody once again, after having been released for over four months following the court’s decision to cancel his previous arrest in March.



Reporting from the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office, where the special investigation team is based.



