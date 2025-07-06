News 9

U.S.-Korea trade chiefs hold talks

2025.07.06

[Anchor]

The countdown for the U.S.-South Korea tariff negotiations has begun.

With former President Trump expected to notify 12 countries about new tariff rates tomorrow (Jul. 7), questions are rising over whether tariffs will be imposed or postponed.

The South Korean government has urgently dispatched key personnel from trade and diplomatic security sectors to the U.S. to launch a so-called two-track final push.

Washington's Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

Yeo Han-koo, Head of the Trade Negotiation Headquarters, returned to the U.S. just a week after his last visit to meet with Greer of the U.S. Trade Representative's office and present the Korean government’s trade proposals.

Our side emphasized that strengthening cooperation in advanced manufacturing sectors such as shipbuilding and semiconductors, which are of interest to President Trump, would be mutually beneficial.

[Yeo Han-koo/Head of Trade Negotiation Headquarters: "Looking at it over a medium-term period of about 4 to 5 years, we are thinking of negotiating all these important industrial technology partnerships with the U.S. as a 'positive-sum’ (mutually beneficial) arrangement."]

A request was also made to extend the current mutual tariff suspension period, which has only two days remaining, to allow time for meaningful negotiations.

South Korea also stressed that the elimination or easing of tariffs on key export items such as automobiles and steel must be included.

National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac also traveled to the U.S. to support the negotiations.

Given that President Trump prefers decisions made at the summit level, efforts now appear focused on finalizing the schedule for a U.S.-South Korea summit.

[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Office Director: "(The U.S.-South Korea summit) is one of several issues. We will discuss it."]

President Trump has already signed letters notifying 12 countries about potential tariff rates, but it has not been confirmed whether South Korea is among them.

However, the dispatch of these letters has been delayed from July 4th to the 7th.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Day before yesterday: "Twelve different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs, and somewhat different statements."]

The delay is being interpreted as a form of pressure on affected countries to present sincere and constructive proposals.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

