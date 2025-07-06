News 9

Ruling bloc’s high-level meeting

[Anchor]

Today (July 6), a high-level meeting between the ruling party, the government, and the presidential office was held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Samcheong-dong.

This marks the first such meeting since Kim Min-seok took office as Prime Minister.
Reporter Oh Dae-seong has more on what was discussed.

[Report]

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, the leadership of the ruling party, and officials from the presidential office gathered in one place.

This is the first high-level party-government meeting under the Lee Jae Myung administration, held just three days after the Prime Minister's appointment.

During the meeting, the party and government agreed to accelerate the implementation of the supplementary budget.

President Lee Jae Myung held an unusual weekend cabinet meeting to push for the swift execution of the supplementary budget, which prompted immediate support from both the party and the government.

[Kim Byung-kee/Acting Party Leader of the Democratic Party and Floor Leader: "Before the vacation season, we need to roll out consumer recovery coupons and other measures to boost consumption and support incomes. I again urge swift execution."]

They agreed to execute 85% of the budget allocated for key management targets, including consumer coupons, by the end of September.

Amid rising prices for processed foods, they also agreed to mobilize all means to stabilize prices, including communicating with the industry stakeholders to minimize price hikes.

The government will also strengthen disaster safety measures in response to summer heatwaves and other natural disasters.

[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister: "The damage from heatwaves disproportionately affects the economically vulnerable. I believe the resolve, compassion, and sincerity to leave no one behind is the foundation of the Lee Jae Myung administration."]

He further stressed the importance of unity for the Lee Jae Myung administration’s success.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "Addressing urgent livelihood issues is a shared responsibility of the ruling party, the cabinet, and the presidential office. We will strive to communicate effectively."]

The party and government plan to resolve current issues quickly through regular high-level meetings.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

