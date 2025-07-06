News 9

Tropical nights grip East Coast

입력 2025.07.06 (23:39)

[Anchor]

Today (July 6) was another tough day battling the heat.

It was almost frightening to go outside.

July has only just begun, and already, there’s concern about how to endure the rest of the summer.

First, let’s head to the East Coast of Gangwon Province, where the daytime high temperature is nearing 40 degrees.

Kim Bo-ram reports.

[Report]

In the sweltering heat that persists day and night, vacationers flocked to the beaches.

They dipped into the sea, and when that wasn’t enough, they took shelter under parasols or cooled off with portable fans.

[Ji Yoon-hee/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "The temperature is a bit high, but the humidity is low, so it's really cool if you stay in the shade. But you have to look for shade."]

Over the weekend, around 130,000 people visited 23 beaches in Gangwon Province, including Gangneung, Sokcho, and Goseong.

Since the end of last month, with heat wave warnings ongoing, water safety personnel are also under considerable strain.

[Nam Ki-tae/Water Safety Personnel at Gangmun Beach: "We sweat a lot while working, so water safety personnel are drinking about 4 liters of water regularly."]

Today, temperatures reached 39 degrees Celsius in Samcheok and 38.7 degrees in Gangneung. These are scorching levels for early July.

Some areas along the East Coast of Gangwon have broken daily high temperature records since weather observations began.

In Gangneung, the tropical night phenomenon, where the overnight low stays above 25 degrees, has continued for a week.

Residents who can’t sleep at night are heading to places like pine forests during the day to catch up on rest.

[Won Hyun-jin/Songjeong-dong, Gangneung City: "I haven't been able to sleep much at night for the past few days. I happened to come out here today, and the breeze is so refreshing..."]

The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that tropical nights are expected in most areas again tonight and urged people to take care of their health.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-ram.

