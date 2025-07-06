News 9

Ways to escape heat in Seoul

입력 2025.07.06 (23:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Where did you spend your day off today (July 6)?

From water parks to indoor libraries, people found various ways to escape the sun.

This is Lee Ye-rin reporting.

[Report]

["Ah, it's refreshing!"]

Children gleefully soak in the pouring water.

Both adults and kids splash around, enjoying refreshing water gun fights.

With midday temperatures in Seoul nearing 33 degrees today, urban water parks were packed with visitors.

[Cho Young-jun/Seoul Dongjak-gu: "I felt like I was going to melt from the heat. It was nice to come out with my family. It was hot but refreshing."]

[Choi Min-jun/Seoul Gwanak-gu: "It's so refreshing, I highly recommend it in the summer, and it's really close so I can come here more often."]

["Ah, it's hot!"]

At Hangang Park, a popular summer water play spot, people continued to gather throughout the day.

They play in the water with friends and stroll through the cool fountains to beat the heat.

[Kim Do-won/Seoul Yeongdeungpo-gu: "It's super refreshing, and it's even more fun coming out with friends."]

[Kim Ji-wan/Seoul Yeongdeungpo-gu: "It’s hot when I’m not swimming, but once I get in, it’s cool and fun!"]

Meanwhile, indoor libraries with air conditioning have become increasingly popular as cool retreats.

Children freely picked out books to read.

They are creating memories with their families while nourishing their minds.

[Shin Yoon-je/Seoul Yeongdeungpo-gu: "It’s hot on weekends, but coming here with my family calms my mind. I feel like I’m gaining knowledge from reading, so it’s good even in summer."]

Tomorrow (July 7), midday temperatures in Seoul is expected to reach 32 degrees, and the heat wave is forecasted to continue for the time being.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ways to escape heat in Seoul
    • 입력 2025-07-06 23:50:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

Where did you spend your day off today (July 6)?

From water parks to indoor libraries, people found various ways to escape the sun.

This is Lee Ye-rin reporting.

[Report]

["Ah, it's refreshing!"]

Children gleefully soak in the pouring water.

Both adults and kids splash around, enjoying refreshing water gun fights.

With midday temperatures in Seoul nearing 33 degrees today, urban water parks were packed with visitors.

[Cho Young-jun/Seoul Dongjak-gu: "I felt like I was going to melt from the heat. It was nice to come out with my family. It was hot but refreshing."]

[Choi Min-jun/Seoul Gwanak-gu: "It's so refreshing, I highly recommend it in the summer, and it's really close so I can come here more often."]

["Ah, it's hot!"]

At Hangang Park, a popular summer water play spot, people continued to gather throughout the day.

They play in the water with friends and stroll through the cool fountains to beat the heat.

[Kim Do-won/Seoul Yeongdeungpo-gu: "It's super refreshing, and it's even more fun coming out with friends."]

[Kim Ji-wan/Seoul Yeongdeungpo-gu: "It’s hot when I’m not swimming, but once I get in, it’s cool and fun!"]

Meanwhile, indoor libraries with air conditioning have become increasingly popular as cool retreats.

Children freely picked out books to read.

They are creating memories with their families while nourishing their minds.

[Shin Yoon-je/Seoul Yeongdeungpo-gu: "It’s hot on weekends, but coming here with my family calms my mind. I feel like I’m gaining knowledge from reading, so it’s good even in summer."]

Tomorrow (July 7), midday temperatures in Seoul is expected to reach 32 degrees, and the heat wave is forecasted to continue for the time being.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.
이예린
이예린 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내란특검, 윤 전 대통령 구속영장 청구…수사 18일만

내란특검, 윤 전 대통령 구속영장 청구…수사 18일만
이재명 정부 첫 고위 당정…<br>“신속한 추경 집행” 한목소리

이재명 정부 첫 고위 당정…“신속한 추경 집행” 한목소리
한미 막바지 관세 협상…<br>“관세 유예 기대, 기술 협력 강조”

한미 막바지 관세 협상…“관세 유예 기대, 기술 협력 강조”
대형 헬기 무용론 속 ‘아파치’ <br>추가 도입 백지화

대형 헬기 무용론 속 ‘아파치’ 추가 도입 백지화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.