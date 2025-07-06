Ways to escape heat in Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Where did you spend your day off today (July 6)?



From water parks to indoor libraries, people found various ways to escape the sun.



This is Lee Ye-rin reporting.



[Report]



["Ah, it's refreshing!"]



Children gleefully soak in the pouring water.



Both adults and kids splash around, enjoying refreshing water gun fights.



With midday temperatures in Seoul nearing 33 degrees today, urban water parks were packed with visitors.



[Cho Young-jun/Seoul Dongjak-gu: "I felt like I was going to melt from the heat. It was nice to come out with my family. It was hot but refreshing."]



[Choi Min-jun/Seoul Gwanak-gu: "It's so refreshing, I highly recommend it in the summer, and it's really close so I can come here more often."]



["Ah, it's hot!"]



At Hangang Park, a popular summer water play spot, people continued to gather throughout the day.



They play in the water with friends and stroll through the cool fountains to beat the heat.



[Kim Do-won/Seoul Yeongdeungpo-gu: "It's super refreshing, and it's even more fun coming out with friends."]



[Kim Ji-wan/Seoul Yeongdeungpo-gu: "It’s hot when I’m not swimming, but once I get in, it’s cool and fun!"]



Meanwhile, indoor libraries with air conditioning have become increasingly popular as cool retreats.



Children freely picked out books to read.



They are creating memories with their families while nourishing their minds.



[Shin Yoon-je/Seoul Yeongdeungpo-gu: "It’s hot on weekends, but coming here with my family calms my mind. I feel like I’m gaining knowledge from reading, so it’s good even in summer."]



Tomorrow (July 7), midday temperatures in Seoul is expected to reach 32 degrees, and the heat wave is forecasted to continue for the time being.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



