News 9

Summer water rescue training underway

입력 2025.07.07 (00:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Some people travel a bit farther to the valleys or the sea for vacation.

While we hope never to face such situations, the 119 rescue team has conducted training simulations for water play and drowning accidents.

The training scene was as urgent as a real emergency.
Reporter Lee Se-heum has the story.

[Report]

A river with strong rapids.

Rescuers board a boat secured with a rope and begin searching for missing persons.

This time, they brave the currents with their bare bodies to rescue someone stranded on the opposite side of the river.

This water rescue training was conducted by the Central 119 Rescue Headquarters ahead of the peak summer vacation season.

About 20 rescue team members from across the country were selected and are training intensively in the sweltering heat.

Despite the ongoing heatwave warning, they’re practicing how to save individuals swept away by strong currents using bodyboards.

Last year, there were over 8,500 water rescue incidents nationwide, with nearly half occurring in July and August during the vacation season.

Looking at the statistics from the past five years, while the overall number of water rescues is decreasing, rescues in July are showing an upward trend.

This year, with the early onset of the heatwave, vacationers are expected to head out sooner, raising concerns about water-related accidents.

[Lee Gi-pyeong/Fire Chief of the Special Rescue Team, Capital Region 119: "If someone falls into the water, you shouldn’t just jump in recklessly. The first steps we teach are to reach out, throw something, use a boat for rescue, and only then do we send in the rescue team."]

Experts emphasize that safety equipment such as life jackets must be worn when swimming, and even if a valley appears shallow, there are many deep, dangerous areas that require caution.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Summer water rescue training underway
    • 입력 2025-07-07 00:59:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

Some people travel a bit farther to the valleys or the sea for vacation.

While we hope never to face such situations, the 119 rescue team has conducted training simulations for water play and drowning accidents.

The training scene was as urgent as a real emergency.
Reporter Lee Se-heum has the story.

[Report]

A river with strong rapids.

Rescuers board a boat secured with a rope and begin searching for missing persons.

This time, they brave the currents with their bare bodies to rescue someone stranded on the opposite side of the river.

This water rescue training was conducted by the Central 119 Rescue Headquarters ahead of the peak summer vacation season.

About 20 rescue team members from across the country were selected and are training intensively in the sweltering heat.

Despite the ongoing heatwave warning, they’re practicing how to save individuals swept away by strong currents using bodyboards.

Last year, there were over 8,500 water rescue incidents nationwide, with nearly half occurring in July and August during the vacation season.

Looking at the statistics from the past five years, while the overall number of water rescues is decreasing, rescues in July are showing an upward trend.

This year, with the early onset of the heatwave, vacationers are expected to head out sooner, raising concerns about water-related accidents.

[Lee Gi-pyeong/Fire Chief of the Special Rescue Team, Capital Region 119: "If someone falls into the water, you shouldn’t just jump in recklessly. The first steps we teach are to reach out, throw something, use a boat for rescue, and only then do we send in the rescue team."]

Experts emphasize that safety equipment such as life jackets must be worn when swimming, and even if a valley appears shallow, there are many deep, dangerous areas that require caution.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.
이세흠
이세흠 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내란특검, 윤 전 대통령 구속영장 청구…수사 18일만

내란특검, 윤 전 대통령 구속영장 청구…수사 18일만
이재명 정부 첫 고위 당정…<br>“신속한 추경 집행” 한목소리

이재명 정부 첫 고위 당정…“신속한 추경 집행” 한목소리
한미 막바지 관세 협상…<br>“관세 유예 기대, 기술 협력 강조”

한미 막바지 관세 협상…“관세 유예 기대, 기술 협력 강조”
대형 헬기 무용론 속 ‘아파치’ <br>추가 도입 백지화

대형 헬기 무용론 속 ‘아파치’ 추가 도입 백지화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.