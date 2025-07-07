Summer water rescue training underway

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Some people travel a bit farther to the valleys or the sea for vacation.



While we hope never to face such situations, the 119 rescue team has conducted training simulations for water play and drowning accidents.



The training scene was as urgent as a real emergency.

Reporter Lee Se-heum has the story.



[Report]



A river with strong rapids.



Rescuers board a boat secured with a rope and begin searching for missing persons.



This time, they brave the currents with their bare bodies to rescue someone stranded on the opposite side of the river.



This water rescue training was conducted by the Central 119 Rescue Headquarters ahead of the peak summer vacation season.



About 20 rescue team members from across the country were selected and are training intensively in the sweltering heat.



Despite the ongoing heatwave warning, they’re practicing how to save individuals swept away by strong currents using bodyboards.



Last year, there were over 8,500 water rescue incidents nationwide, with nearly half occurring in July and August during the vacation season.



Looking at the statistics from the past five years, while the overall number of water rescues is decreasing, rescues in July are showing an upward trend.



This year, with the early onset of the heatwave, vacationers are expected to head out sooner, raising concerns about water-related accidents.



[Lee Gi-pyeong/Fire Chief of the Special Rescue Team, Capital Region 119: "If someone falls into the water, you shouldn’t just jump in recklessly. The first steps we teach are to reach out, throw something, use a boat for rescue, and only then do we send in the rescue team."]



Experts emphasize that safety equipment such as life jackets must be worn when swimming, and even if a valley appears shallow, there are many deep, dangerous areas that require caution.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



