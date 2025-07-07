Business closures top 1 million
[Anchor]
It seems like businesses are opening only to close soon after.
This has become a noticeable trend for some time now.
In fact, the number of businesses that closed last year exceeded 1 million.
Self-employed individuals, who have been covering debts with more debts, seem to have reached their limit.
Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the story.
[Report]
As retirement approached, she opened a café hoping it would help support her children, but after five years of operation, she had to close it down.
[Kim Jeong-hee/Closed Business Owner: "It was half voluntary and half involuntary. Other cafés opened right next to mine..."]
With many businesses closing down, the number of calls to demolition companies has also increased.
[Lee Ho-young/Representative of Demolition Company: "Compared to last year, I feel like the number of requests has increased about 5 to 10 times.]
Last year’s statistics recorded over 1,008,000 closed businesses.
This is the first time since records began in 1995 that the number has exceeded 1 million.
The most common reason cited was 'business recession.'
[Closed Academy Director: "Around 2015, I had up to 100 students. After that, the number fluctuated between 50 and 60, but recently it has dropped below 50."]
In particular, the retail and restaurant sectors accounted for 45%, nearly half, and these are the industries directly affected by declines in consumer spending.
[Cha Nam-soo/Head of Policy Development at the Small Business Association: "As the consumption cliff continues, ultimately, small business owners who couldn't hold on have reached 1 million closures. In the past, they would say 'business is bad,' but now they say 'customers don't come in at all.'"]
Amid this situation, the delinquency rate of self-employed individuals at the end of the first quarter of this year reached its highest in 10 years.
KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.
