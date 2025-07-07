News 9

Business closures top 1 million

입력 2025.07.07 (00:59)

[Anchor]

It seems like businesses are opening only to close soon after.

This has become a noticeable trend for some time now.

In fact, the number of businesses that closed last year exceeded 1 million.

Self-employed individuals, who have been covering debts with more debts, seem to have reached their limit.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the story.

[Report]

As retirement approached, she opened a café hoping it would help support her children, but after five years of operation, she had to close it down.

[Kim Jeong-hee/Closed Business Owner: "It was half voluntary and half involuntary. Other cafés opened right next to mine..."]

With many businesses closing down, the number of calls to demolition companies has also increased.

[Lee Ho-young/Representative of Demolition Company: "Compared to last year, I feel like the number of requests has increased about 5 to 10 times.]

Last year’s statistics recorded over 1,008,000 closed businesses.

This is the first time since records began in 1995 that the number has exceeded 1 million.

The most common reason cited was 'business recession.'

[Closed Academy Director: "Around 2015, I had up to 100 students. After that, the number fluctuated between 50 and 60, but recently it has dropped below 50."]

In particular, the retail and restaurant sectors accounted for 45%, nearly half, and these are the industries directly affected by declines in consumer spending.

[Cha Nam-soo/Head of Policy Development at the Small Business Association: "As the consumption cliff continues, ultimately, small business owners who couldn't hold on have reached 1 million closures. In the past, they would say 'business is bad,' but now they say 'customers don't come in at all.'"]

Amid this situation, the delinquency rate of self-employed individuals at the end of the first quarter of this year reached its highest in 10 years.

KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

김지숙
김지숙 기자

청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

