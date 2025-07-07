News 9

Discount shopping on the rise

[Anchor]

In the face of recession, both merchants and consumers are struggling.

People can’t simply grab items off the shelves anymore.

Instead, they carefully search for half-price or clearance items, looking for so-called “B-grade” discount products.

Kim Chae-rin reports.

[Report]

It’s dinner time at a convenience store in downtown Seoul.

A customer heads to the checkout.

["I came to look for closing discounts..."]

When the barcode is scanned, the staff immediately hands over a prepared set of kimbap.

The customer had reserved a convenience meal with just one hour left before its expiration date.

This “closing discount” service, which offers up to 45% off, has seen a 71% rise in sales over the past year.

[Hwang Ho-seong/Office Worker: "These days, even having dinner feels burdensome, but I think I'm saving on food costs and eating cost-effectively this way."]

At a bakery near closing time, leftover bread made earlier in the day is packed into shopping bags.

Bread that would normally cost over 12,000 won is sold at half price when it goes into this shopping bag.

The sales are made using a closing discount app launched last year.

Both customers and stores are satisfied, with over 140,000 users now.

[Ha Joo-hee/Office Worker: "I can usually buy three or four pieces of bread for between 5,000 and 7,000 won. I think it’s great to enjoy good food at a low price."]

[Kim Myung-ho/Bakery Owner: "People can buy quality items for less and discover local bakeries they didn’t know existed."]

A subscription service for 'ugly' produce is also popular.

Cucumbers with odd shapes and radishes with excessive roots.

Products that were discarded due to their appearance are sold at 20-30% below market prices.

More than 30,000 people are subscribed, and the initiative to reduce agricultural waste has received positive feedback.

[Choi Hyun-joo/Startup CEO: "Consumers feel good knowing they’re helping themselves while supporting farmers and the environment."]

What was once just a way to save money is now transforming into value-driven, ethical consumption.

This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.

