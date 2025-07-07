News 9

Endangered spoon-billed birds thrive

[Anchor]

Its black beak shaped like a spatula is striking.

This is the endangered spoon-billed sandpiper.

It is reported that there are only about 6,000 left in the world, and it has been confirmed that over 400 of them are residing on a deserted island in South Korea.

Where exactly is this?

Here’s Seong Yong-hee with the report.

[Report]

It takes about 10 minutes to walk around this uninhabited island, roughly half the size of a soccer field.

The true residents of this island are the birds.

Among them is the spoon-billed sandpiper, easily recognized by its long, flat beak resembling a spatula and the yellow feathers around its neck.

This critically endangered species, with only about 6,000 left worldwide, is also designated as a natural monument.

[Jeong Ok-sik/Director of Space and Environment Research at Chungnam Research Institute: "Because there are mudflats nearby, it is good for feeding activities, and since this is an uninhabited island with cliffs, it provides optimal conditions for breeding for the spoon-billed sandpiper."]

The first discovery of about 80 spoon-billed sandpipers was five years ago, off a smaller island near Yubudo Island.

Since then, public access has been restricted and development banned to protect the birds.

Thanks to these efforts, the number of spoon-billed sandpipers on this island has now grown to over 400, a fivefold increase.

Spoon-billed sandpipers are summer migratory birds. They typically lay two to three eggs between April and July, then migrate to warmer regions like Hong Kong for the winter.

However, illegal visits by fishing enthusiasts and poor environmental management still pose challenges to their conservation.

[Hong Seong-min/Secretary General of the Seocheon County Sustainable Development Council: "There are abandoned buildings that have been left for nearly 50 years, and fishing nets are scattered everywhere. We need policies and systems to manage and maintain the island systematically."]

Once on the brink of extinction, the spoon-billed sandpiper population is slowly recovering.

Environmental groups now plan to ask the Ministry of Environment to take active measures to protect the island, which has now become a safe haven for this rare species.

This is KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.

