Rural elderly targeted in sex crimes

Disturbing rumors continue to spread in rural areas, particularly where many elderly people live.



These involve sexual crimes against the elderly.

Reporter Park Gi-won looked into how serious the situation really is.



[Report]



This is the home of an 80-year-old woman suffering from dementia who lives alone.



A strange man was captured on CCTV installed by her family to monitor her safety.



[Police emergency call at the time/voice altered: "Are you saying a man is breaking into the grandmother's house to sexually assault her and is trying to escape? (Yes, yes.) Please tell me the address."]



Police were dispatched immediately after the call and arrested a man in his 70s from the same village within three hours.



The suspect, who has been detained and is now on trial, reportedly denies the charges, claiming he was in a romantic relationship with the victim.



[Victim's family/voice altered: "He passes by the neighborhood with kind words every day... He is two-faced."]



In another case this February, a village chief in his 70s was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 90-year-old woman with dementia who lived alone in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province.



[Victim's family/voice altered: "I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even understand what was going on. I thought I needed to call just to stop something terrible from happening..."]



Over the past four years, there have been more than 3,500 sexual crimes targeting elderly people aged 61 and older.



Rural areas, in particular, have a high number of elderly residents living alone, and the lack of public safety infrastructure leaves them vulnerable to such crimes.



[Lee Jeong-hee/Director of Changwon Sexual Violence Counseling Center: "I believe that community-based sexual education, establishing village-level reporting systems, and building preventive systems are essential."]



There are growing calls to strengthen public safety and preventive measures to protect elderly residents in rural areas from sexual violence.



This is KBS News, Park Gi-won.



