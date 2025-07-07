News 9

Rural elderly targeted in sex crimes

입력 2025.07.07 (03:05)

[Anchor]

Disturbing rumors continue to spread in rural areas, particularly where many elderly people live.

These involve sexual crimes against the elderly.
Reporter Park Gi-won looked into how serious the situation really is.

[Report]

This is the home of an 80-year-old woman suffering from dementia who lives alone.

A strange man was captured on CCTV installed by her family to monitor her safety.

[Police emergency call at the time/voice altered: "Are you saying a man is breaking into the grandmother's house to sexually assault her and is trying to escape? (Yes, yes.) Please tell me the address."]

Police were dispatched immediately after the call and arrested a man in his 70s from the same village within three hours.

The suspect, who has been detained and is now on trial, reportedly denies the charges, claiming he was in a romantic relationship with the victim.

[Victim's family/voice altered: "He passes by the neighborhood with kind words every day... He is two-faced."]

In another case this February, a village chief in his 70s was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 90-year-old woman with dementia who lived alone in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province.

[Victim's family/voice altered: "I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even understand what was going on. I thought I needed to call just to stop something terrible from happening..."]

Over the past four years, there have been more than 3,500 sexual crimes targeting elderly people aged 61 and older.

Rural areas, in particular, have a high number of elderly residents living alone, and the lack of public safety infrastructure leaves them vulnerable to such crimes.

[Lee Jeong-hee/Director of Changwon Sexual Violence Counseling Center: "I believe that community-based sexual education, establishing village-level reporting systems, and building preventive systems are essential."]

There are growing calls to strengthen public safety and preventive measures to protect elderly residents in rural areas from sexual violence.

This is KBS News, Park Gi-won.

박기원
박기원 기자

