Musk launches new ‘America Party’

[Anchor]



Have Trump and Musk crossed the point of no return?



Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has officially announced the formation of a new political party.



Yesterday’s ally has suddenly become today’s adversary.



Reporter Kim Min-cheol looks into Musk’s decision to break away, the background behind it, and the potential impact.



[Report]



Elon Musk, who previously offered full support for Trump’s presidential campaign and even served as head of the Department of Efficiency, has now declared the launch of a new political party.



His goal is to break away from what he calls a "one-party system" that is bankrupting America through waste and corruption. He’s founded the "America Party," pledging to restore freedom to the American people.



Following the bipartisan passage of President Trump’s major legislative package, dubbed the 'One Big Beautiful Law,' Musk criticized it as being a one-party system.



The law includes a large-scale tax cut, but Musk opposes it, arguing that it will ultimately increase government spending.



[Elon Musk/CBS interview, last month: "I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing."]



President Trump is not hiding his discomfort.



He continues to counterattack, suggesting that Musk's electric vehicle and space businesses, which have received substantial government subsidies, could become targets for investigation.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/July 1st: "If DOGE looks into Musk, we're going to save a fortune. Thank you very much everybody. I don't think he should be playing that game with me."]



Musk envisions securing seats in next year’s November midterm elections to play a casting vote role, but some analysts say the chances of success are low given the entrenched two-party system in American politics.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



