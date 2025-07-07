News 9

Thailand reverses cannabis law

입력 2025.07.07 (03:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This place, which looks like a coffee shop at first glance, is actually a store selling cannabis.

Such scenes have become common in Thailand, where cannabis has been legalized. But now, the Thai government has announced that it will go back to tightening cannabis regulations.

Why the reversal? Our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop reports from Bangkok.

[Report]

In Bangkok's famous tourist area, Khao San Road, there are many shops selling cannabis.

They sell various types of dried cannabis leaves, promoting their effects.

[Cannabis Shop Employee: "Some are good for relaxation and sleep, and some help you feel good to make it easier to fall asleep."]

In 2022, Thailand removed cannabis from its list of narcotics, becoming the only country in Asia to legalize it.

Since then, more than 18,000 cannabis shops have opened across the country.

[Cannabis Shop Employee: "In the beginning, customers came non-stop, and we sold a lot. Many visitors from other countries came here to buy cannabis."]

However, side effects soon followed. One case involved a 3-year-old child being hospitalized after consuming cannabis-infused snacks.

A survey also showed that cannabis use among 18- and 19-year-olds has surged tenfold.

In response, the Thai government has taken action.

New regulations will require a doctor's prescription to purchase cannabis.

Authorities are moving toward reclassifying it as a narcotic.

[Somsak Thepsuthin/Thai Minister of Health: "I think it is a good thing that we have decided to strictly regulate cannabis for medical purposes only."]

However, farmers who have relied on government policies to cultivate cannabis and merchants who have invested in the cannabis business are protesting, claiming they will lose their livelihoods.

[Punnapat Puttisawong/Cannabis Shop Operator: "All cannabis shop workers will be affected. Many people probably invested a lot, so they must be shocked."]
Thailand’s new cannabis regulations will take effect once they are published in the Royal Gazette.

The exact timing has not been set, but cannabis industry stakeholders have announced plans to protest the new rules.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop from KBS News in Bangkok.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Thailand reverses cannabis law
    • 입력 2025-07-07 03:06:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

This place, which looks like a coffee shop at first glance, is actually a store selling cannabis.

Such scenes have become common in Thailand, where cannabis has been legalized. But now, the Thai government has announced that it will go back to tightening cannabis regulations.

Why the reversal? Our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop reports from Bangkok.

[Report]

In Bangkok's famous tourist area, Khao San Road, there are many shops selling cannabis.

They sell various types of dried cannabis leaves, promoting their effects.

[Cannabis Shop Employee: "Some are good for relaxation and sleep, and some help you feel good to make it easier to fall asleep."]

In 2022, Thailand removed cannabis from its list of narcotics, becoming the only country in Asia to legalize it.

Since then, more than 18,000 cannabis shops have opened across the country.

[Cannabis Shop Employee: "In the beginning, customers came non-stop, and we sold a lot. Many visitors from other countries came here to buy cannabis."]

However, side effects soon followed. One case involved a 3-year-old child being hospitalized after consuming cannabis-infused snacks.

A survey also showed that cannabis use among 18- and 19-year-olds has surged tenfold.

In response, the Thai government has taken action.

New regulations will require a doctor's prescription to purchase cannabis.

Authorities are moving toward reclassifying it as a narcotic.

[Somsak Thepsuthin/Thai Minister of Health: "I think it is a good thing that we have decided to strictly regulate cannabis for medical purposes only."]

However, farmers who have relied on government policies to cultivate cannabis and merchants who have invested in the cannabis business are protesting, claiming they will lose their livelihoods.

[Punnapat Puttisawong/Cannabis Shop Operator: "All cannabis shop workers will be affected. Many people probably invested a lot, so they must be shocked."]
Thailand’s new cannabis regulations will take effect once they are published in the Royal Gazette.

The exact timing has not been set, but cannabis industry stakeholders have announced plans to protest the new rules.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop from KBS News in Bangkok.
정윤섭
정윤섭 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내란특검, 윤 전 대통령 구속영장 청구…수사 18일만

내란특검, 윤 전 대통령 구속영장 청구…수사 18일만
이재명 정부 첫 고위 당정…<br>“신속한 추경 집행” 한목소리

이재명 정부 첫 고위 당정…“신속한 추경 집행” 한목소리
한미 막바지 관세 협상…<br>“관세 유예 기대, 기술 협력 강조”

한미 막바지 관세 협상…“관세 유예 기대, 기술 협력 강조”
대형 헬기 무용론 속 ‘아파치’ <br>추가 도입 백지화

대형 헬기 무용론 속 ‘아파치’ 추가 도입 백지화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.