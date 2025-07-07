Thailand reverses cannabis law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This place, which looks like a coffee shop at first glance, is actually a store selling cannabis.



Such scenes have become common in Thailand, where cannabis has been legalized. But now, the Thai government has announced that it will go back to tightening cannabis regulations.



Why the reversal? Our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop reports from Bangkok.



[Report]



In Bangkok's famous tourist area, Khao San Road, there are many shops selling cannabis.



They sell various types of dried cannabis leaves, promoting their effects.



[Cannabis Shop Employee: "Some are good for relaxation and sleep, and some help you feel good to make it easier to fall asleep."]



In 2022, Thailand removed cannabis from its list of narcotics, becoming the only country in Asia to legalize it.



Since then, more than 18,000 cannabis shops have opened across the country.



[Cannabis Shop Employee: "In the beginning, customers came non-stop, and we sold a lot. Many visitors from other countries came here to buy cannabis."]



However, side effects soon followed. One case involved a 3-year-old child being hospitalized after consuming cannabis-infused snacks.



A survey also showed that cannabis use among 18- and 19-year-olds has surged tenfold.



In response, the Thai government has taken action.



New regulations will require a doctor's prescription to purchase cannabis.



Authorities are moving toward reclassifying it as a narcotic.



[Somsak Thepsuthin/Thai Minister of Health: "I think it is a good thing that we have decided to strictly regulate cannabis for medical purposes only."]



However, farmers who have relied on government policies to cultivate cannabis and merchants who have invested in the cannabis business are protesting, claiming they will lose their livelihoods.



[Punnapat Puttisawong/Cannabis Shop Operator: "All cannabis shop workers will be affected. Many people probably invested a lot, so they must be shocked."]

Thailand’s new cannabis regulations will take effect once they are published in the Royal Gazette.



The exact timing has not been set, but cannabis industry stakeholders have announced plans to protest the new rules.



This is Jeong Yoon-seop from KBS News in Bangkok.



