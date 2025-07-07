News 9

Japanese ALS lawmaker speaks out

입력 2025.07.07 (03:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lou Gehrig's diseases gradually stiffens the body, making patients unable to perform even basic daily activities. But it has not stopped this patient from actively serving in the National Assembly for six years.

This is a story from Japan.
A story shaped by the patient’s will and passion, along with supportive policy efforts.

This is Tokyo's Hwang Jin-woo reporting.

[Report]

A member of the National Assembly in a wheelchair heads to the speaking podium in the Japanese House of Councillors.

This is the moment when, for the first time in Japanese parliamentary history, a government question was posed using an electronic voice.

[Yasuhiko Funago, Member of the House of Councillors/Electronic Voice: "Even at this moment, there are people suffering from poverty and illness. We cannot protect this country without protecting each and every one of them."]

Yasuhiko Funago has Lou Gehrig's disease, which causes nerve damage and progressive muscle atrophy.

He was elected as a proportional representative of the minor political party Reiwa Shinsengumi six years ago, and considers this moment the most meaningful achievement of his legislative career.

["I take pride in being a precedent for those who cannot raise their voices for any reason and still become a member of the National Assembly."]

When not using pre-programmed electronic voice software, Funago communicates using a text board, which takes more time.

Still, over the past six years, the Japanese National Assembly has come to accept this form of communication as completely normal.

Facilities in the parliamentary chamber have been improved for wheelchair accessibility, and the initial discriminatory perceptions have largely disappeared.

["I believe that if there is broad support and reasonable accommodations, the awareness that we can work together and even enjoy leisure will grow."]

Diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease at 43, Funago has since dedicated himself to removing societal barriers for people with disabilities. He also shared a message for ALS patients in Korea.

["Just as I have completed my six years as a member of the House of Councillors, I want to convey that human potential is limitless. I wish you all a healthy daily life."]

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Japanese ALS lawmaker speaks out
    • 입력 2025-07-07 03:06:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lou Gehrig's diseases gradually stiffens the body, making patients unable to perform even basic daily activities. But it has not stopped this patient from actively serving in the National Assembly for six years.

This is a story from Japan.
A story shaped by the patient’s will and passion, along with supportive policy efforts.

This is Tokyo's Hwang Jin-woo reporting.

[Report]

A member of the National Assembly in a wheelchair heads to the speaking podium in the Japanese House of Councillors.

This is the moment when, for the first time in Japanese parliamentary history, a government question was posed using an electronic voice.

[Yasuhiko Funago, Member of the House of Councillors/Electronic Voice: "Even at this moment, there are people suffering from poverty and illness. We cannot protect this country without protecting each and every one of them."]

Yasuhiko Funago has Lou Gehrig's disease, which causes nerve damage and progressive muscle atrophy.

He was elected as a proportional representative of the minor political party Reiwa Shinsengumi six years ago, and considers this moment the most meaningful achievement of his legislative career.

["I take pride in being a precedent for those who cannot raise their voices for any reason and still become a member of the National Assembly."]

When not using pre-programmed electronic voice software, Funago communicates using a text board, which takes more time.

Still, over the past six years, the Japanese National Assembly has come to accept this form of communication as completely normal.

Facilities in the parliamentary chamber have been improved for wheelchair accessibility, and the initial discriminatory perceptions have largely disappeared.

["I believe that if there is broad support and reasonable accommodations, the awareness that we can work together and even enjoy leisure will grow."]

Diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease at 43, Funago has since dedicated himself to removing societal barriers for people with disabilities. He also shared a message for ALS patients in Korea.

["Just as I have completed my six years as a member of the House of Councillors, I want to convey that human potential is limitless. I wish you all a healthy daily life."]

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내란특검, 윤 전 대통령 구속영장 청구…수사 18일만

내란특검, 윤 전 대통령 구속영장 청구…수사 18일만
이재명 정부 첫 고위 당정…<br>“신속한 추경 집행” 한목소리

이재명 정부 첫 고위 당정…“신속한 추경 집행” 한목소리
한미 막바지 관세 협상…<br>“관세 유예 기대, 기술 협력 강조”

한미 막바지 관세 협상…“관세 유예 기대, 기술 협력 강조”
대형 헬기 무용론 속 ‘아파치’ <br>추가 도입 백지화

대형 헬기 무용론 속 ‘아파치’ 추가 도입 백지화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.