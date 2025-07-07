Japanese ALS lawmaker speaks out

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lou Gehrig's diseases gradually stiffens the body, making patients unable to perform even basic daily activities. But it has not stopped this patient from actively serving in the National Assembly for six years.



This is a story from Japan.

A story shaped by the patient’s will and passion, along with supportive policy efforts.



This is Tokyo's Hwang Jin-woo reporting.



[Report]



A member of the National Assembly in a wheelchair heads to the speaking podium in the Japanese House of Councillors.



This is the moment when, for the first time in Japanese parliamentary history, a government question was posed using an electronic voice.



[Yasuhiko Funago, Member of the House of Councillors/Electronic Voice: "Even at this moment, there are people suffering from poverty and illness. We cannot protect this country without protecting each and every one of them."]



Yasuhiko Funago has Lou Gehrig's disease, which causes nerve damage and progressive muscle atrophy.



He was elected as a proportional representative of the minor political party Reiwa Shinsengumi six years ago, and considers this moment the most meaningful achievement of his legislative career.



["I take pride in being a precedent for those who cannot raise their voices for any reason and still become a member of the National Assembly."]



When not using pre-programmed electronic voice software, Funago communicates using a text board, which takes more time.



Still, over the past six years, the Japanese National Assembly has come to accept this form of communication as completely normal.



Facilities in the parliamentary chamber have been improved for wheelchair accessibility, and the initial discriminatory perceptions have largely disappeared.



["I believe that if there is broad support and reasonable accommodations, the awareness that we can work together and even enjoy leisure will grow."]



Diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease at 43, Funago has since dedicated himself to removing societal barriers for people with disabilities. He also shared a message for ALS patients in Korea.



["Just as I have completed my six years as a member of the House of Councillors, I want to convey that human potential is limitless. I wish you all a healthy daily life."]



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



