‘Night Fishing’ sweeps ad festival

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The short film "Night Fishing," starring actor Son Seok-koo, is making waves.



Running just 12 minutes, this Korean short film is sweeping awards in the global advertising industry.



You might be wondering what a film is doing at an advertising awards ceremony.



There’s a reason behind it.



Kim Sang-hyeop reports.



[Report]



A man is fishing by a river when he overhears a police radio.



["Delta, this is Romeo. Located Foxtrot 32-1. We're on the move."]



He heads to an abandoned electric vehicle charging station to wait for someone, and soon finds himself grappling with an unknown light in the darkness.



With a runtime of 12 minutes, the film drew attention for being directed by renowned actor Son Seok-koo and filmed entirely using only a camera mounted to a car.



[Son Seok-koo/'Night Fishing' lead actor and producer: "The perspective of the built-in camera in the car became the film's viewpoint. Because of this concept, in fact, there is no camera while I am acting."]



It won five awards, including the Grand Prix, at the world's most prestigious advertising festival.



The key to its success was originality.



[Moon Byeong-gon/'Night Fishing' director: "This car can capture scenes we usually don’t see. When those scenes are pieced together to tell a story, it creates uniqueness, a sense of novelty.."]



The bold attempt to break down barriers between advertising and film also caught the attention of the global advertising industry.



Rather than relying on fleeting commercials, the film immersed audiences in a story, with an experimental method of having viewers pay to watch an advertisement in a theater, which received high praise.



[Kim Jung-ah/Vice President of Innocean: "If it’s content that people can enjoy, I believe it can be advertising, no matter the format."]



Following the music video shot with a smartphone by the group NewJeans, now a film.



This marks another bold step in K-content, as the world once again pays attention to it blending creativity across genres and expansion into advertising.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!