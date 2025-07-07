News 9

Hanwha takes KBO first-half lead

[Anchor]

This season, professional baseball’s surprise team Hanwha secured first place at the halfway mark for the first time in 33 years with a big win over Kiwoom.

Starting pitcher Weiss delivered an incredible strikeout performance, while the batting lineup exploded with a barrage of home runs.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

Weiss struck out all three outs in the first inning, using a combination of fastballs followed by breaking balls to overpower the Kiwoom hitters.

When the lineup came around again and the batters began adjusting to his fastball, he shifted tactics, baffling them with a string of breaking pitches.

[Commentary: "Since the angle wasn't steep and it dropped like a fastball, Choi Joo-hwan probably mistook it for a fastball."]

In the sixth inning, despite a 3-ball count, he boldly threw three straight fastballs, demonstrating his fearless style.

Weiss finished with six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 11, delivering a dominant and reassuring performance for Hanwha fans.

On offense, Chae Eun-sung smashed a towering home run that struck the left-field scoreboard, while Rivera, Noh Si-hwan, and Lee Won-seok each added home runs of their own. Hanwha cruised past Kiwoom to clinch first place in the first half of the season.

In Gwangju, both teams put on an amazing defensive display.

KIA shortstop Park Chan-ho made a flawless catch and throw from a difficult position to complete a double play, while Lotte outfielder Jeon Jun-woo robbed Choi Hyung-woo of a deep hit with a brilliant catch.

Doosan shortstop Kim Jae-ho made a special appearance on his retirement day, ceremoniously passing his No. 52 jersey to his junior, Park Jun-soon, before exiting the game.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

