Mbappé honors Jota with goal
While Ronaldo did not attend the funeral, Mbappé of Real Madrid honored Jota after scoring a fantastic goal in the Club World Cup.
Real Madrid's rising star Gonzalo García opened the scoring with a sensational non-stop shot against Dortmund.
In stoppage time of the second half, Mbappé, who had been suffering from acute gastroenteritis, scored a stunning bicycle kick goal.
After scoring the goal that secured the victory, Mbappé showed the number 20 of Jota, expressing deep sorrow.
Paris Saint-Germain, despite the setback of having two players sent off, defeated Bayern Munich and advanced to the semifinals, where they will face Real Madrid.
Real Madrid's rising star Gonzalo García opened the scoring with a sensational non-stop shot against Dortmund.
In stoppage time of the second half, Mbappé, who had been suffering from acute gastroenteritis, scored a stunning bicycle kick goal.
After scoring the goal that secured the victory, Mbappé showed the number 20 of Jota, expressing deep sorrow.
Paris Saint-Germain, despite the setback of having two players sent off, defeated Bayern Munich and advanced to the semifinals, where they will face Real Madrid.
- 입력 2025-07-07 03:48:00
- 수정2025-07-07 03:48:18
