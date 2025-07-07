Mbappé honors Jota with goal

동영상 고정 취소

While Ronaldo did not attend the funeral, Mbappé of Real Madrid honored Jota after scoring a fantastic goal in the Club World Cup.



Real Madrid's rising star Gonzalo García opened the scoring with a sensational non-stop shot against Dortmund.



In stoppage time of the second half, Mbappé, who had been suffering from acute gastroenteritis, scored a stunning bicycle kick goal.



After scoring the goal that secured the victory, Mbappé showed the number 20 of Jota, expressing deep sorrow.



Paris Saint-Germain, despite the setback of having two players sent off, defeated Bayern Munich and advanced to the semifinals, where they will face Real Madrid.



