Mbappé honors Jota with goal

입력 2025.07.07 (03:48)

While Ronaldo did not attend the funeral, Mbappé of Real Madrid honored Jota after scoring a fantastic goal in the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid's rising star Gonzalo García opened the scoring with a sensational non-stop shot against Dortmund.

In stoppage time of the second half, Mbappé, who had been suffering from acute gastroenteritis, scored a stunning bicycle kick goal.

After scoring the goal that secured the victory, Mbappé showed the number 20 of Jota, expressing deep sorrow.

Paris Saint-Germain, despite the setback of having two players sent off, defeated Bayern Munich and advanced to the semifinals, where they will face Real Madrid.

