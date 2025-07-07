[News Today] Detention warrant sought for Yoon

[LEAD]

The special prosecutor's team investigating insurrection and treason allegations surrounding the December Third martial law has requested a detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. This comes just 18 days after the investigation was launched. Yoon's warrant review hearing has been set for Wednesday.



[REPORT]

The special prosecutor's team looking into insurrection allegations requested a detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol after finishing the second questioning of him last weekend.



This comes 18 days after the team launched investigations and four months after the court canceled Yoon's detention in March.



In the request seeking to detain Yoon, the special probe team pressed three key charges on him of abusing power and obstructing the exercise of rights as well as falsifying official documents and interfering with public duties.



First, the independent counsel's team believes that Yoon called in a certain number of Cabinet members only to meet the quorum of a Cabinet meeting, and thus, infringed on other, unsummoned Cabinet members' right to deliberate.



The team also accused Yoon of preparing a falsified version of the martial law decree and getting former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to sign it in an attempt to eliminate the legal flaws in the original document.



In the request, Yoon also faced the charge of blocking the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials from performing official duties when it tried to execute a warrant to arrest him in January.



However this time, the special probe team did not include the charges of treason, which allege that the ex-President sent unmanned aerial vehicles over to Pyongyang and induced armed clashes with North Korea in order to create a rationale for his martial law declaration.



It explained that the treason charges were excluded this time, since there are many things left for further investigation.



Yoon's legal team said that they had already given sufficient explanations regarding his charges and made an argument against the constitution of crime.



They pledged to refute what it called the special probe team's excessive push to detain the former president at the court.



The date of Yoon's warrant review hearing, which is to take place at the Seoul Central District Court, has been set for Wednesday afternoon.