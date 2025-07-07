[News Today] Korea braces for tariff fight in Washington

입력 2025-07-07 15:42:12 수정 2025-07-07 15:43:48 News Today





[LEAD]

The deadline is fast approaching for the grace period for reciprocal tariffs by the United States. Amid so, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has paid an urgent visit to Washington. With Yeo Han-koo, the trade minister already in the States for negotiations, Wi's arrival signifies South Korea's stance to go all-in with the trade deal.



[REPORT]

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has paid an urgent visit to Washington ahead of the deadline on the grace period for reciprocal tariffs.



Both South Korea's top trade negotiator and top national security adviser are now in the U.S.



Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo is expected to handle technical talks, while Wi will coordinate the broader agreement, aiming to reach a final deal on site.



Wi Sung-lac/ National security adviser

We believe the talks need engagement on a higher level given their significance.



Wi has about 36 hours.



First, he will meet with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to discuss national security and trade issues.



The agenda will likely include defense cost sharing, a thorny issue in the area of national security.



Particular attention will be given to scheduling a summit between the leaders of Korea and the U.S.



Wi Sung-lac/ National security adviser

Both sides agree that a summit needs to be held as soon as possible, but we still have to finetune the details through further talks.



U.S. President Donald Trump says he will start sending out letters on tariff rates from Tuesday.



Donald Trump / U.S. President

I would say it could be maybe as many as 15 or so. I think maybe 15 countries or so could be the targets.



Trump stressed he is focusing on 18 important trade partners that account for 95% of the U.S.' trade deficit.



Korea is ranked as the eighth largest contributor to the U.S. trade deficit, meaning it will likely remain Washington's major target.