News Today

[News Today] 1 million business closures in 2024

입력 2025.07.07 (15:42) 수정 2025.07.07 (15:43)

[LEAD]
For the first time ever, the number of business closures in South Korea surpassed one million last year. Nearly half were in sectors most vulnerable to sluggish domestic demand, such as retail and food and beverage.

[REPORT]
This businesswoman opened a cafe ahead of her retirement hoping to be of help to her children.

But she closed it down after five years.

Kim Jeong-hee/ Closed a Cafe
I was practically forced into closing. Low-cost cafes were also opening nearby.

With so many businesses closing down, equipment removal services came to be in high demand.

Lee Ho-yeong/ Business Closure Service Provider
It feels like the number grew 5 to 10 times since last year.

Statistics show that roughly 1 million and 8 thousand businesses shuttered last year.

That was the first time that the number exceeded one million since compilation of relevant records began in 1995.

The biggest reason for closures was 'poor business.'

Director of an academy that closed down

We had 100 students in 2015. The number fell to between 50-60 thereafter.

It was only recently that the number fell below 50.

Almost half or 45% of business closures occurred in the retail, food and beverage sectors.

Those are businesses directly impacted when local consumption slumps and people tighten their wallet.

Cha Nam-soo/ Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise
The prolonged consumption cliff forced some 1 mn business owners to close down. They used to say business was struggling, but now they say there's no customer at all.

Meanwhile, the default rate of business owners in the first quarter of this year reached the highest in ten years.

