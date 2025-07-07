News Today

[News Today] Animal abuse still rampant

[LEAD]
A heartbreaking case of animal abuse is drawing nationwide attention. An abandoned dog was found with over 70 shotgun pellets embedded in its body. But Animal cruelty like this is not uncommon. More than a thousand cases of animal cruelty were reported just last year. What's behind the rise in these violent acts? We take a look.

[REPORT]
A dog's face is densely dotted with white marks.

They are the fragments of shotgun pellets in the body of this abandoned dog named Gwidong.

The dog was abandoned three years ago and rescued by an animal rescue organization.

The fragments were discovered in the dog's body during a health checkup ahead of Gwidong's overseas adoption.

Ahn Seung-yeop / Veterinarian
The dog was shot twice. He could have lost his vision if shot in the eyes.
Luckily he avoided it.

Gwidong's overseas adoption has been suspended, but the dog is still looking for a new family.

Kim Hyo-jin / CEO, Dogus Planet
I hope that interest in Gwidong will stay high until we put him up for adoption again when he regains his health.

Last year alone, there were some 1300 cases of Animal Protection Act violations.

Last month, three men shot four dogs with BB guns, killing one of them.

Crimes against animals are becoming more cruel, but few culprits face actual punishment.

Prison sentences are issued in less than 10% of such cases in first trials.

Prof. Park Mi-rang / Hannam University
People view animals not as living beings but as properties or objects.
Raising awareness about respect for life is very important.

However, the Animal Protection Act revision bill is still pending at the National Assembly.

