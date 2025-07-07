[News Today] Baengnoksaem Spring open to public

[LEAD]

Baengnoksaem, located near the summit of Hallasan Mountain, has long been hidden from public view. To protect the mountain's delicate ecosystem, the site remained off-limits for decades. But now, for the first time, it's being unveiled, just ahead of limited public access starting this week.



[REPORT]

Beneath the southern wall of 1,675-meter-tall Hallasan Mountain, there is a spring with cold sparkling water flowing in from Baengnokdam Lake.



This is Baengnoksaem or Baengnok Spring unveiled for the first time in 55 years. It has been off-limits until now to preserve the ecosystem.



Roughly 210 tons of spring water flows in daily despite the volcanic topography.



Kim Jong-gap/ Jeju World Natural Heritage HQ

It's ecologically significant to have a spring at this altitude, because animals and plants can live here by drinking this water.



Also shown for the first time was the Korean fir tree, designated as the flagship species representing the Hallasan ecosystem.



The 6.5-meter-tall and 72-year-old fir tree will serve the role of preserving Korea's indigenous species amid the threats of climate change.



Kim Chan-soo/ Dir., Hallasan Ecological and Cultural Institute

Data is encrypted in the tree's gene sequence. It’ll be used as basic materials

to find ways to restore and preserve the tree from the effects of climate change.



The mystical Baengnok Spring will be disclosed to the public until July 24th.