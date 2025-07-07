Yeongnam hits 39℃

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (July 7), the heat wave was particularly severe in the Yeongnam inland region.



In Andong and Miryang, temperatures rose to nearly 40 degrees Celsius.



People and animals were exhausted, and crops were scorched on this day.



Reporter Park Jin-young has the story.



[Report]



In downtown Daegu, strong heat creates a mirage.



The sauna-like heat cannot be avoided even with an umbrella.



[Park Min-hoo/Seogu, Daegu: "I'm sweating while walking. I came out to have fun, but it's so hot that I can't go anywhere. I can only play indoors."]



Today, the highest temperature in Daegu reached 37.4 degrees, the highest so far this year.



Temperatures soared to 39.2 degrees in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province and Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province.



As the 'Soseo' season begins, a record heat wave continues, especially in the southern regions.



The voiceless livestock are suffering in silence.



In the barn under the blazing sun, the cows have lost their vitality.



Even with fans running all day and cold water being sprayed, it has little effect.



[Jung Yong-min/Vegetable Farming Association, Vice President: "The feed intake is decreasing, and there is a high risk of miscarriage for breeding cows. Also, calves are suddenly dying..."]



So far, over 10,000 pigs and more than 120,000 poultry, including chickens and ducks, have died due to the heat wave.



Fruit trees are drying up rapidly.



The red spots seen on newly grown apples indicate 'sunburn damage' as the fruits are scorched by the sun.



[Park Jung-kwon/Apple Farmer in Uiseong: "Since mid to late June, the high temperatures have made farming difficult, and there are too many pests and diseases."]



The higher-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue until next month.



Everything on the ground, including people, livestock, and crops, is engaged in a tough battle against the heat.



This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.



