News 9

Yeongnam hits 39℃

입력 2025.07.07 (22:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (July 7), the heat wave was particularly severe in the Yeongnam inland region.

In Andong and Miryang, temperatures rose to nearly 40 degrees Celsius.

People and animals were exhausted, and crops were scorched on this day.

Reporter Park Jin-young has the story.

[Report]

In downtown Daegu, strong heat creates a mirage.

The sauna-like heat cannot be avoided even with an umbrella.

[Park Min-hoo/Seogu, Daegu: "I'm sweating while walking. I came out to have fun, but it's so hot that I can't go anywhere. I can only play indoors."]

Today, the highest temperature in Daegu reached 37.4 degrees, the highest so far this year.

Temperatures soared to 39.2 degrees in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province and Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province.

As the 'Soseo' season begins, a record heat wave continues, especially in the southern regions.

The voiceless livestock are suffering in silence.

In the barn under the blazing sun, the cows have lost their vitality.

Even with fans running all day and cold water being sprayed, it has little effect.

[Jung Yong-min/Vegetable Farming Association, Vice President: "The feed intake is decreasing, and there is a high risk of miscarriage for breeding cows. Also, calves are suddenly dying..."]

So far, over 10,000 pigs and more than 120,000 poultry, including chickens and ducks, have died due to the heat wave.

Fruit trees are drying up rapidly.

The red spots seen on newly grown apples indicate 'sunburn damage' as the fruits are scorched by the sun.

[Park Jung-kwon/Apple Farmer in Uiseong: "Since mid to late June, the high temperatures have made farming difficult, and there are too many pests and diseases."]

The higher-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue until next month.

Everything on the ground, including people, livestock, and crops, is engaged in a tough battle against the heat.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yeongnam hits 39℃
    • 입력 2025-07-07 22:27:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (July 7), the heat wave was particularly severe in the Yeongnam inland region.

In Andong and Miryang, temperatures rose to nearly 40 degrees Celsius.

People and animals were exhausted, and crops were scorched on this day.

Reporter Park Jin-young has the story.

[Report]

In downtown Daegu, strong heat creates a mirage.

The sauna-like heat cannot be avoided even with an umbrella.

[Park Min-hoo/Seogu, Daegu: "I'm sweating while walking. I came out to have fun, but it's so hot that I can't go anywhere. I can only play indoors."]

Today, the highest temperature in Daegu reached 37.4 degrees, the highest so far this year.

Temperatures soared to 39.2 degrees in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province and Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province.

As the 'Soseo' season begins, a record heat wave continues, especially in the southern regions.

The voiceless livestock are suffering in silence.

In the barn under the blazing sun, the cows have lost their vitality.

Even with fans running all day and cold water being sprayed, it has little effect.

[Jung Yong-min/Vegetable Farming Association, Vice President: "The feed intake is decreasing, and there is a high risk of miscarriage for breeding cows. Also, calves are suddenly dying..."]

So far, over 10,000 pigs and more than 120,000 poultry, including chickens and ducks, have died due to the heat wave.

Fruit trees are drying up rapidly.

The red spots seen on newly grown apples indicate 'sunburn damage' as the fruits are scorched by the sun.

[Park Jung-kwon/Apple Farmer in Uiseong: "Since mid to late June, the high temperatures have made farming difficult, and there are too many pests and diseases."]

The higher-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue until next month.

Everything on the ground, including people, livestock, and crops, is engaged in a tough battle against the heat.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.
박진영
박진영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상
영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…<br>사람도 가축도 지친다

영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…사람도 가축도 지친다
모레 구속영장 심사…<br>윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다

모레 구속영장 심사…윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다
특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시

특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.