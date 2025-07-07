Heatwave warning hits Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The heat wave is intensifying.



Today (July 7), a heat wave warning was issued for Seoul, with temperatures expected to rise to 36 degrees tomorrow (July 8), making it the hottest day of the year so far.



The ongoing heat, both day and night, is leading to an increase in casualties.



Reporter Lee Se-heum is currently at Hongjecheon in Seoul.



Reporter Lee! It’s nighttime, and has the temperature by the river dropped at all?



[Reporter]



Yes, there are many people out for a night walk here at Hongjecheon to cool off, but the heat of the day has not yet subsided, making it quite muggy.



The minimum temperature in Seoul is forecast to remain at 27 degrees until tomorrow morning, indicating that the tropical nights will continue for an eighth consecutive day.



As the sweltering heat persists day and night, heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke are surging.



Yesterday (July 6), 59 people nationwide visited emergency rooms due to heat-related illnesses. Among them, two people died in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, and Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, bringing the estimated death toll from heat-related illnesses to seven.



Compared to the same period last year, there have been 390 more cases of heat-related illnesses, and the estimated number of deaths has more than doubled, from three last year to seven this year.



[Anchor]



There are growing concerns, as there seems to be no sign of the heat easing anytime soon.



Tomorrow, especially in the western regions including the metropolitan area, conditions are expected to be even worse, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, a heat wave warning was issued for Seoul today, marking the first of the year.



This comes 18 days earlier than last year.



The southwesterly winds that have been bringing hot and humid air to the Korean Peninsula for more than ten days will shift to easterly winds starting tomorrow, which is expected to exacerbate the high temperatures in the western regions, including the metropolitan area.



Heat advisories have also been issued for Ganghwa Island, Gimpo in Gyeonggi Province, and Pyeongchang in Gangwon Province, which are areas where heat wave warnings had not previously been issued.



Today, the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, reaching 39.2 degrees, while Jeongseon in Gangwon Province and Gumi in North Gyeongsang Province also saw temperatures exceed 38 degrees.



Tomorrow, the daytime temperature in Seoul is expected to soar to 36 degrees, the highest of the year, with Daejeon also reaching 36 degrees and Gwangju climbing to 35 degrees.



While there are reports of scattered showers in some areas, no major weather changes are anticipated that would ease the heat wave for the time being, so thorough preparation is essential.



This has been a report from Hongjecheon in Seoul.



