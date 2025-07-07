Elderly farmers at heatwave risk

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this heatwave, rural areas are seeing a particularly high number of heat-related illnesses.



Elderly farmers, who cannot afford to stop working, are collapsing from the heat.



Because the elderly have a reduced ability to regulate body temperature, they need to exercise extra caution.



Reporter Seong Yong-hee has the story.



[Report]



Under the blazing sun, a farmer in his 70s is moving perilla seedlings.



Even though it is still morning, the temperature has already climbed past 30 degrees.



Sweat pours down like rain, and even drinking water intermittently only offers temporary relief from the heat.



[Kim Yong-joo/Perilla farmer: "Sometimes the work gets delayed. When it gets delayed, I have to work a lot even in this blazing sun. As I keep working, I get tired and sweat."]



Inside the greenhouse is like a sauna.



Even with more than ten exhaust fans running non-stop, the temperature inside approaches 40 degrees.



Farmers cannot take a break from work even in this heat because they need to regularly thin out strawberry leaves.



[Jo Seong-cheol/Strawberry farmer: "I come out to work almost every day, regardless of the weather. I need to thin the leaves to ensure good ventilation and healthy growth."]



In Chungnam, about one-third of the heat-related illness cases reported last year were among farmers.



Elderly individuals are particularly vulnerable to heatwaves because their ability to regulate body temperature declines and they are less sensitive to external temperature changes.



Working outdoors for long periods while already fatigued from continuous tropical nights can lead to dangerous situations.



Health authorities recommend that when working outside, people should take frequent breaks in the shade and stay well-hydrated.



They also advise avoiding outdoor work during the hottest part of the day and ensuring that at least two people work together.



This is KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.



