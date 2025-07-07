Heatwave triggers deaths in China

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



China is also suffering from a heatwave with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.



There have been casualties, including food delivery workers collapsing and security guards dying.



In the midst of this, a typhoon is expected to make landfall in southern China tomorrow, which is likely to push hot moisture not only into China but also into our country.



Beijing correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports.



[Report]



A delivery worker is collapsed next to a motorcycle, unable to maintain his balance.



Citizens are urgently bringing heatstroke medication to help and provide first aid.



In inland Henan Province, roads are expanding and rising, and corn kernels that were drying on the cement floor have been cooked by the heat and turned into popcorn.



["Look at this, everyone. How hot it is. This is corn."]



There have also been casualties due to the heatwave.



At a university in Qingdao, a security guard in his 50s, who was working without air conditioning, was found dead yesterday morning.



At a university dormitory in eastern Yantai, a college student fainted from heatstroke and was urgently transported to the hospital.



["Install air conditioning! Install air conditioning!"]



The China Central Meteorological Administration reported that due to the rapid northward movement of the subtropical high-pressure system, high temperatures exceeding 35 degrees in southeastern and inland China have appeared more than two weeks earlier than usual.



As the use of air conditioning has increased, electricity consumption has also reached record highs.



A typhoon has formed over the southern seas of China amid the heatwave, but it is unlikely to bring rain to cool down the heat.



Typhoon Danas is set to make landfall in southern China tomorrow.



The hot moisture pushed north by this typhoon is expected to bring sweltering heat not only to China but also to our country.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!